Slovenia U21 vs England U21 prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 qualifiers

Slovenia U21 will host England U21 at Stadion Z'dezele in a 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship qualifier on Thursday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 away victory over Andorra U21 in September. Dusan Stojinovic scored the match-winner 16 minutes into the second half.

England secured a routine 2-0 victory over Kosovo U21 in a qualifier last month. Rhian Brewster and Cole Palmer scored first-half goals to inspire the Young Lions to all three points.

That victory saw England U21 climb to second spot in the table, three points behind pacesetters Czech Republic U21. Only goal difference separates England and Serbia in the table, with both sides on three points, although the Young Lions have a game in hand.

Slovenia U21 vs England U21 Head-to-Head

The two sides shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw in a friendly in October 2019. Eddie Nketiah and Sam Surridge got on the scoresheet for England before two late goals saw Serbia equalize.

The hosts have two wins from their last five matches while England were victorious in three of their last five games.

Slovenia U21 form guide: W-L-W-L-D

England U21 form guide: W-W-L-L-W

Slovenia U21 vs England U21 Team News

Slovenia U21

Slovenia called up 23 players to dispute the qualifiers against England and Albania.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

England U21

Coach Lee Carsley called up 23 players to his latest squad. Players with Premier League experience like Oliver Skipp, Luke Thomas and Max Aarons have been included.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Slovenia U21 vs England U21 Predicted XI

Slovenia U21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Martin Turk (GK); Dusan Stojinovic, David Zec, Vid Koderman, Mark Spanring; Tamar Svetlin, Aljaz Casar, Mark Zabukovnik; Aljosa Matko, David Flakus Bosilj, Kai Cipot

England U21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Josef Bursik (GK); Max Aarons, Marc Guehl, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Tino Livramento; Oliver Skipp, Tommy Doyle, James Garner; Folarin Balogun, Emile-Smith Rowe, Nony Madueke

Slovenia U21 vs England U21 Prediction

England have vastly superior players to Slovenia and anything other than victory for the visitors will represent a disappointing result.

The Young Lions will aim to stamp their authority early on and Slovenia will sit back to absorb the pressure and try to catch them on the break. The hosts have enough quality to get on the scoresheet but we are backing England to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Slovenia U21 1-3 England U21

