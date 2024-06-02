Slovenia vs Armenia prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2024

Slovenia will host Armenia at the Stozice Stadium on Tuesday in a friendly clash between the two teams. The home side are set to play in the European Championship in Germany this summer, marking their first appearance in the continental showpiece since 2000.

They beat Portugal 2-0 in their last match, with Adam Gnezda Cerin and Timi Elsnik netting a quickfire second-half double to hand Bostjan Cesar's men a hard-fought victory over the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Lusos.

Armenia, meanwhile, endured a difficult run of results in the Euro qualifiers last year and are now gearing up for the UEFA Nations League later in the year. They were beaten 2-1 by the Czech Republic in their last match with Ferencvaros' Edgar Sevikyan opening the scoring in the first half before their opponents turned the game on its head in the second.

Slovenia vs Armenia Head-to-Head

Tuesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Slovenia and Armenia.

Slovenia Form Guide (All Competitions): W-D-W-W-L

Armenia Form Guide (All Competitions): L-L-L-D-L

Slovenia vs Armenia Team News

Slovenia

Veteran forward Josip Ilicic has been named in the preliminary squad for Euro 2024 marking his return to the side after a two-and-a-half year absence. Bodo/Glimt man Nino Žugelj has also been called up to the national team and could make his international debut this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Armenia

Hovhannes Hambardzumyan, Igochuwkwu Iwu and Narek Grigoryan are all out with injuries and have not been called up to the national team. Gor Manvelyan, Erik Simonyan and Andranik Hakobyan, meanwhile, have been handed their maiden call-ups and are in line to make their debuts for the country this week.

Injured: Hovhannes Hambardzumyan, Igochuwkwu Iwu and Narek Grigoryan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Slovenia vs Armenia Predicted XI

Slovenia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jan Oblak; Zan Karnicnik, Miha Blazic, Jaka Bijol, Erik Janza; Petar Stojanovic, Adam Gnezda Cerin, Timi Elsnik, Sandi Lovric; Benjamin Sesko, Andraz Sporar

Armenia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ognjen Čančarević; David Davidyan, Georgy Arutyunyan, Nair Tiknizyan, Styopa Mkrtchyan; Hovhannes Harutyunyan, Eduard Spertsyan, Artak Dashyan; Vahan Bichakhchyan, Edgar Sevikyan, Artur Miranyan

Slovenia vs Armenia Prediction

Slovenia have won three of their last four games and have lost just one of their last 10. They have won each of their last four games on home soil and will head into the midweek clash as overwhelming favorites.

Armenia, on the other hand, are on a three-game losing streak and are without a win in their last eight matches. They are without a win on the road since last June and could see defeat on Tuesday.

Prediction: Slovenia 2-0 Armenia