Slovenia vs Austria Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7th 2024

Slovenia will face Austria at the Stocize Stadium on Friday in the opening game of their 2024-25 UEFA Nations League campaign. The home side endured a largely underwhelming Nations League campaign in 2022, finishing third in their group with six points from an obtainable 18 and will be looking to put out a much better showing this time around.

They were last in action back in July, facing Portugal in the European Championship and playing out a goalless draw after 120 minutes before ultimately losing the last-16 tie on penalties.

Like their opponents, Austria also featured in the Euros during the summer and impressed during the group stages, picking up wins over Poland and the Netherlands. However, they were knocked out in the round of 16 of the continental showpiece after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Turkey.

The visitors will turn their attention to the Nations League this week and will be desperate for promotion after being relegated from League A back in 2022.

Slovenia vs Austria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been four meetings between Slovenia and Austria. The home side have won one of those games while the visitors have won the other three.

The two sides last faced off in a European Championship qualifying clash back in October 2019 which the Austrians won 1-0 via a first-half strike from Stefan Posch.

The visitors have failed to score any goals in their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts have won their last three games in this fixture.

Austria were ranked 22nd in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 30 places above their weekend opponents.

Slovenia vs Austria Prediction

Slovenia's latest result ended a nine-game winless streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They are undefeated on home soil since June 2022 and will fancy their chances ahead of the weekend clash.

Austria, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a run of consecutive victories and will be looking to put out a response on Friday. They have been the better side in this fixture historically and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Slovenia 0-2 Austria

Slovenia vs Austria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Austria to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the previous four matches between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Only one side have found the back of the net in each of their previous four matchups)

