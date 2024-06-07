Slovenia vs Bulgaria Prediction and Betting Tips | June 8th 2024

Slovenia continue their final preparations ahead of the upcoming European Championship when they play host to Bulgaria in a friendly on Saturday. Ilian Iliev’s men journey to the Stožice Stadium unbeaten in their four matches against the hosts and will look to extend this impressive run.

Slovenia maintained their fine run of results on Tuesday when they picked up a 2-1 victory over Armenia in a friendly at the Stožice Stadium.

Matjaž Kek’s men have now gone five consecutive matches without defeat in all competitions, claiming four wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss to Denmark on November 17.

Slovenia kicked off their Euro campaign against Denmark on June 16 before facing Serbia and England in their final two games in Group C.

Trending

Bulgaria, on the other hand, continued to struggle for results as they were held to a goalless draw by Romania at the Steaua Stadium in midweek.

Iliev’s men have now failed to win 13 of their last 14 matches across all competitions, losing six and claiming six draws since November 2022.

Bulgaria will be backing themselves to find their feet this weekend as they take on a Slovenia side who have failed to win their last four encounters since September 2006.

Slovenia vs Bulgaria Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Bulgaria hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, having picked up three wins and one draw in their previous four encounters.

Slovenia have won all but one of their last five matches across all competitions, with a thrilling 2-2 draw against Malta on March 21 being the exception.

Bulgaria have won just one of their last six matches in all competitions while claiming three draws and losing twice since November 2022.

Slovenia are unbeaten in their last 13 friendly matches, claiming eight wins and five draws since a 2-0 loss to Belarus in March 2018.

Slovenia vs Bulgaria Prediction

With their Euro opener against Denmark on the horizon, Slovenia will look to maintain their fine run of results and keep the momentum high. Bulgaria’s form is currently nothing to write home about and we predict the hosts will pick up the desired result.

Prediction: Slovenia 3-1 Bulgaria

Slovenia vs Bulgaria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Slovenia to win

Tip 2: First to score - Slovenia (The hosts have opened the scoring in their last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of Slovenia’s last six games)