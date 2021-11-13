Slovenia vs Cyprus prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Slovenia host Cyprus at the Stozice Stadium in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Sunday, with neither side having anything left to play for in the group stage.

Slovenia have had an inconsistent qualifying campaign and are currently 4th in Group H, having won three and lost four of their nine games so far. Matjaz Kek's side will go into the game off the back of a 2-2 draw against Solvakia last time out and will hope to bounce back with a win against Cyprus on Sunday.

Cyprus, on the other hand, are bottom of Group H, having won only one of their nine games so far. Nikos Kostenoglou's side have lost eight of their last 10 games across all competitions and it will be a huge ask for them to pick up any points from their game against Slovenia this weekend.

Both sides only have their pride left to play for on Sunday, as their qualification campaigns come to an end.

Slovenia vs Cyprus Head-to-Head

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won two of their last five meetings against each other.

Cyprus came away with a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture back in March. Ioannis Pittas' goal was enough to secure the win on the night.

Slovenia Form Guide: W-L-W-L-D

Cyprus Form Guide: L-L-L-D-L

Slovenia vs Cyprus Team News

Slovenia

Miha Blazic will miss the game due to suspension. Slovenia will rely on star forward Josip Ilicic to provide them with goals on Sunday.

Injured: None

Suspended: Miha Blazic

Unavailable: None

Cyprus

Paris Psaltis could be rested for the game, having picked up a knock in the 6-0 loss against Russia last time out. Apart from that, Cyprus will take a full-strength squad into the game on Sunday.

Injured: Paris Psaltis

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Slovenia vs Cyprus Predicted XI

Slovenia Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Jan Oblak; Jure Balkovec, Miha Mevlja, Zan Karnicnik, Petar Stojanovic; Miha Zajc, Leo Stulac, Sandi Lovric; Benjamin Verbic, Josip Ilicic; Andraz Sporar

Cyprus Predicted XI (3-4-3): Neophytos Michael; Marios Antoniades, Konstantinos Soteriou, Stelios Andreou; Nikolas Ioannou, Charalambos Kyriakou, Grigoris Kastanos, Marios Demetriou; Loizos Loizou, Fotis Papoulis, Pieros Sotiriou

Slovenia vs Cyprus Prediction

Despite both teams not being in the best of form, Slovenia should have enough firepower to get past Cyrpus on Sunday.

We predict a tight game, with Slovenia coming away with a win.

Prediction: Slovenia 1-0 Cyprus

