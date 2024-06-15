Slovenia vs Denmark Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 6 of UEFA Euro 2024

The UEFA Euro 2024 is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Slovenia take on an impressive Denmark side in an important encounter at the MHP Arena on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes over the past year and will be determined to win their opening game.

Denmark have an excellent squad at their disposal and regularly feature as dark horses in UEFA Euro competitions. The likes of Christian Eriksen and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are experienced campaigners on the international stage and will need to bring their abilities to the fore this year.

Slovenia can pull off an upset on their day and have consistently punched above their weight during their qualifying campaign. With Benjamin Sesko leading the line, the Slovenians could prove to be a handful and have an outside chance of making it to the knock-out stages.

Trending

Slovenia vs Denmark Head-to-Head stats

Denmark have an excellent historical record against Slovenia and have won five out of the six matches between the two teams. Slovenia have never beaten Denmark in an official game on the international stage.

The previous game between the two teams took place in 2023 and ended in a 2-1 victory for Denmark. Slovenia gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Slovenia form guide: D-W-W-D-W

Denmark form guide: W-W-W-D-L

Slovenia vs Denmark: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2024 encounter

Denmark have an excellent squad at their disposal

Rasmus Hojlund has been Denmark's most prolific goalscorer in their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with seven goals. The Manchester United striker also registered 13 shots on target - more than any other player in his side.

Benjamin Sesko has bagged five goals and two assists in his nine games in Slovenia's UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. The RB Leipzig star has failed to make an impact away from home, however, with all his goal contributions coming in home games.

Denmark topped their group in their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with an impressive 22 points. This is the first time they have achieved the feat since their qualifying campaign for Euro 2012.

Slovenia picked up seven victories and 22 points in their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign - their highest tallies in both regards in qualifying campaigns for major international tournaments.