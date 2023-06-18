Slovenia vs Denmark Prediction and Betting Tips | June 19, 2023

Slovenia welcome Denmark to the Stozice Sports Park in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Monday (June 19).

The hosts suffered their first defeat of the qualifying campaign on Friday, losing 2-0 at Finland. Slovenia dropped to fourth place in Group H, but the top four teams in the group all have six points.

Denmark, meanwhile, returned to winning ways on Friday, as Jonas Wind's 47th-minute strike helped them to a 1-0 home win over Northern Ireland. They will meet Slovenia for the first time in European qualifiers as they look to make it two wins in a row.

Slovenia vs Denmark Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths four times across competitions since 1996, with Denmark winning each time. They last met in a friendly in 2008, which the Danes won 2-1 away.

Slovenia have not scored in three of their four meetings against Denmark.

Denmark have outscored Slovenia 6-4 in three qualifying games thus far. Slovenia have the better defensive record, though, conceding three goals to the Danes' four.

Denmark have outscored Slovenia 11-1 in four meetings.

Slovenia have lost once in nine games across competitions and have won four of their last five games.

Denmark have suffered back-to-back defeats in their last four away games.

Slovenia have scored at least twice in five of their last eight games across competitions.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in their last two home games.

Slovenia vs Denmark Prediction

Slovenia have enjoyed a solid run in recent games, losing once since last June. Their defeat to Finland marked the first time in nine games that they failed to score.

Denmark, meanwhile, have two wins in their last six games across competitions and have lost their last two away games. Nonetheless, they have a 100% record against Slovenia and should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Slovenia 1-2 Denmark

Slovenia vs Denmark Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Denmark to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Rasmus Hojlund to score or assist any time - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes