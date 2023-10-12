Slovenia vs Finland Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14th 2023

Slovenia will invite Finland to the Stožice Stadium in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Saturday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three games in the qualifying campaign, recording two wins in a row. They recorded a 4-0 away win over San Marino in their previous outing, scoring four goals for the second game on the trot in the competition.

Žan Vipotnik, Jan Mlakar, Žan Karničnik, and Sandi Lovric were on the scoresheet to help Slovenia reach the top spot in their Group H standings.

The visitors saw their four-game winning run end last month as they fell to a 1-0 home loss to Nordic rivals Denmark. They dropped to third place in the group table following that loss and will look to return to winning ways.

The top four teams in Group H are separated by just one point. To boost their qualification chances, the hosts and visitors must avoid dropping points going forward in the qualification campaign.

Slovenia vs Finland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths just thrice, with two of the meetings being friendlies. The visitors have an unbeaten record against the hosts, recording two wins and drawing one game.

The visitors recorded a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture in June.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 13-11 in six games, though the visitors have the better defensive record, conceding two goals fewer (4).

At home, Slovenia are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions, recording four wins.

Finland have kept four clean sheets in six games in European qualifiers thus far.

The hosts have scored at least two goals in four of their six games in the qualifiers thus far.

Slovenia vs Finland Prediction

Slovenia will play for the first time at home in a competitive game against the visitors. In their previous home game in a friendly in 1999, they played out a goalless draw against them and will look to avoid a defeat in this match as well.

They have suffered just two defeats in their last 15 home games in qualifiers and are expected to produce a strong performance in this match.

Huuhkajat have four wins and four defeats in eight games this year. They failed to score for the first time after five games in their previous outing and will look to return to goalscoring ways. They have scored one goal apiece in their last five away games in European qualifiers.

Considering the defensive record of both teams in the qualifying campaign thus far, we back them to settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Slovenia 1-1 Finland

Slovenia vs Finland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Teemu Pukki to score or assist any time - Yes