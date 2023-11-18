Slovenia vs Kazakhstan Prediction and Betting Tips | November 20th 2023 

Slovenia will host Kazakhstan at the Stozice Stadium on Monday in the final round of the 2024 European Championship Qualifiers.

The home side have enjoyed a strong European qualifiers and are now pushing for their first European Championship appearance since 2000. They were beaten 2-1 by Denmark in their last match and could have no complaints about the result after failing to register a single shot from inside the box throughout the game.

Slovenia sit second in their group with 19 points from nine games and only need to avoid defeat on Monday to secure a spot in the group stages of the continental showpiece.

Kazakhstan have performed well above expectations in the qualifiers so far and could secure their first-ever Euros appearance on Monday. They picked up a dominant 3-1 win over San Marino last time out with Islam Chesnokov scoring a brace before Abat Aimbetov wrapped up the points from the penalty spot in additional time.

The visitors sit a place and a point behind their midweek opponents in the group table. They must win on Monday to secure automatic qualification or will have to settle for a route through the playoffs.

Slovenia vs Kazakhstan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark just the second meeting between Slovenia and Kazakhstan.

The hosts picked up a 2-1 comeback win in the previous meeting between the two sides with David Brekalo and Bordeaux's Zan Vipotnik getting on the scoresheet in the second-half.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games after recording three in their four games prior.

Slovenia have scored 18 goals in the qualifiers so far. Only group leaders Denmark (19) have scored more in Group H.

The Hawks were ranked 98th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 44 places behind their midweek opponents.

Slovenia vs Kazakhstan Prediction

Slovenia's latest results ended a four-game winning streak and they will now be looking to bounce back here. They are unbeaten in their last seven home matches and will fancy their chances ahead of the midweek clash.

Kazakhstan are on a run of back-to-back victories and have now won six of their last eight games. They have won three of their last four away games but could see defeat against a stronger side on Monday.

Prediction: Slovenia 2-1 Kazakhstan

Slovenia vs Kazakhstan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Slovenia

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/Under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of the visitors' last four matches)