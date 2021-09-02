Slovenia vs Malta prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Slovenia welcome Malta to the Stadion Stozice on Saturday with three points on the line in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Slovakia at the same venue on Wednesday. First-half goals from Robert Bozenik and Petar Stojanovic saw both sides share the spoils.

Malta picked up a convincing 3-0 victory over Cyprus on home turf. Cain Attard's brace along with Joseph Mbong's strike powered the hosts to all three points.

⚽FIFA World Cup 2022

Qualifying Round Group H

National Stadium, Ta’ Qali

🇲🇹Malta v Cyprus🇨🇾

FT 3️⃣-0️⃣

Goals: Cain Attard 44', 54', Joseph Mbong 46#ForzaMalta#UnitedForMalta #Qatar2022 #EuropeanQualifiers pic.twitter.com/KnwadirrxE — Malta FA (@MaltaFA1900) September 1, 2021

That victory meant the Falcons climbed up to fifth place in Group H and are level on points with Slovenia having garnered four points from as many matches.

Slovenia vs Malta Head-to-Head

This will be the seventh meeting between the sides and Malta are yet to register a victory against Slovenia.

The Eastern Europeans have five wins to their name, while one previous match ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier when goals from Josip Ilicic and Milivoje Novakovic gave Slovenia a 2-0 home victory.

Both sides have just one victory from their last five games and need to start picking up the pace if they are to remain on track for World Cup qualification.

Slovenia form guide: D-W-D-L-L

Malta form guide: W-L-L-L-D

Slovenia vs Malta Team News

Slovenia

Coach Matjaz Kek called up 25 players for the qualifiers against Slovakia, Malta and Croatia. Team captain Jan Oblak and vice-captain Josip Ilic headline the squad.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Malta

Coach Devis Mangia called up 24 players for the games against Cyprus, Slovenia and Russia. Team captain and centurion Andrei Agius could be in line for his 101st cap. Three additions to this qualifier include Luke Gambin, Yannick Yankam and Dexter Xuereb.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Slovenia vs Malta Predicted XI

Slovenia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jan Oblak (GK); Jure Balkovec, Miha Mevlja, Miha Blazic, Petar Stojanovic; Miha Zajc, Leo Stulac; Jan Mlakar, Sandi Lovric, Josip Ilicic; Benjamin Sesko

Malta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Henry Bonello (GK); Steve Borg, Enrico Pepe, Kurt Shaw; Ryan Camenzuli, Teddy Teume, Stephen Pisani, Cain Attard; Paul Mbong, Joseph Mbong; Luke Montebello

Slovenia vs Malta Prediction

Despite being out-of-sorts in recent weeks, Slovenia's superior pedigree to minnows Malta means they are heavily favored to triumph on home turf.

The hosts have some difference-makers who have what it takes to decide the game and barring an upset, Slovenia should comfortably win this one.

Prediction: Slovenia 2-0 Malta

