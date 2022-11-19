Slovenia vs Montenegro Prediction and Betting Tips | November 20, 2022

Slovenia and Montenegro will go head-to-head at the Stozice Sports Park in a friendly on Sunday (November 20).

The Brave Falcons are winless in their last three games across competitions and will look to end this dry spell.

Slovenia returned to winning ways on Thursday, seeing off Romania 2-1 away, That followed a 1-1 draw in their final game in Group B4 of the UEFA Nations, League, where they finished third with six points from as many games.

Slovenia are unbeaten in their last five games across competitions, claiming two wins and four draws since a 4-1 defeat against Serbia in June.

Meanwhile, Montenegro fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Slovakia on Thursday. Before that, they were on a two-game losing streak, suffering defeats against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Montenegro.

Montenegro have lost three of their last four away games across competitions, scoring three goals and conceding as many.

Slovenia vs Montenegro Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two teams. Their first meeting came in August 2007, where the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw.

Both teams met again in June 2018, where Slovenia claimed a comfortable 2-0 victory.

Montenegro have not won their last three games, losing twice and drawing once.

Slovenia are unbeaten in their last five games across competitions, picking up two wins and three draws since a 4-1 loss against Slovenia in June.

Montenegro have lost four of their last five away games, with a 3-0 win against Romania on June 14 being the only exception.

Slovenia vs Montenegro Prediction

With just six places separating the two teams in the FIFA world ranking, an open contest could ensue. However, Slovenia head into the weekend in stronger form and should make use of their home advantage to claim victory.

Prediction: Slovenia 2-1 Montenegro

Tip 1: Result - Slovenia

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Slovenia’s last six games.)

Tip 3: First to score - Slovenia (Montenegro have conceded first in five of their last six games.)

