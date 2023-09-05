Slovenia vs Northern Ireland Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7, 2023

Seeking to end their three-game losing streak, Northern Ireland travel to the Stozice Stadium to face Slovenia in Group H of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers on Thursday (September 7).

Matjaz Kek’s men will head into the midweek clash looking to get one over the visitors, having failed to win their last four meetings since October 2008.

Slovenia failed to return to winning ways in the European Champions qualifiers, as they drew 1-1 with Denmark on June 19. That followed a 2-0 defeat against Finland at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium, which snapped their run of two wins.

With seven points from four games, Slovenia are fourth in Group H but will move into first place with all three points.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland were left empty handed once again, as they fell to a disappointing 1-0 loss against Kazakhstan last time out. Michael O'Neill’s men have now lost their last three games since beating San Marino 2-0 in their first game in March.

With just three points from a possible 12, Northern Ireland are in penultimate spot in the group, only above last-placed San Marino, who have lost all four games.

Slovenia vs Northern Ireland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from their last four meetings, Northern Ireland hold the upper hand in the fixture.

Slovenia’s only win came in October 2008, when they beat the Green and White Army 2-0 at the Ljudski vrt Stadion, Maribor, while the spoils have been shared once.

Slovenia are unbeaten in all but one of their last 10 games across competitions, claiming five wins since June 2022.

Northern Ireland are on a three-game losing streak, conceding three goals not scoring since beating San Marino in March.

Slovenia have won all but one of their last four home games across competitions, with the 1-1 draw against Denmark in June being the exception.

Slovenia vs Northern Ireland Prediction

Following their impressive display against Denmark last time out, Slovenia will fancy their chances against a floundering Northern Ireland side that have failed to win six of their last seven competitive away games. Kek’s men are on a solid run of form at home and should end their winless run in the fixture.

Prediction: Slovenia 1-0 Northern Ireland

Slovenia vs Northern Ireland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Slovenia

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of their last five clashes.)