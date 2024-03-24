Slovenia vs Portugal Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2024

Slovenia entertain Portugal at the Stozice Stadium in a friendly on Tuesday (March 26).

The hosts drew 2-2 with Malta in a friendly on Thursday, remaining unbeaten in 2024. Andraz Sporar broke the deadlock in the 28th minute before Benjamin Sesko scored the equaliser in the 81st after Malta had scored twice within four minutes in the second half to take the lead.

Portugal, meanwhile, registered a commanding 5-2 home win over Sweden on Thursday in their first game of the year. Rafael Leao and Bruno Fernandes were on the scoresheet in the first half. Bruma, who wore the No. 7 jersey in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, scored in the second half.

It was their 11th-straight win across competitions, scoring at least five goals for the fourth time. Slovenia, meanwhile, played their first draw after seven games in the friendly against Malta.

Slovenia vs Portugal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Slovenia have had two losses in 18 games caross competitions, with both coming in away games in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers last year.

Portugal are unbeaten in 13 friendlies, winning five on the trot.

Slovenia are unbeaten in eight home games across competitions, winning six wins and scoring at least twice in six games.

Portugal have conceded two goals for the second time in 15 games.

Portugaal are on a five-game winning streak in away games without conceding.

Slovenia vs Portugal Prediction

Slovenia conceded two goals for the first time in six games, conceding inside three minutes. Captain and first-choice goalkeeper Jan Oblak was subbed off after the break.

They are unbeaten in eight home games across competitions, winning three on the trot. They have kept clean sheets in four home friendlies.

Portugal, meanwhile, are on an 11-game winning run across competitions, keeping nine clean sheets. They scored five goals against Sweden in Ronaldo's absence.

Manager Roberto Martínez has allowed eight players, including goalscorers Leão, Fernandes and Gonçalo Ramos, after the Sweden win, to rejoin their club. Eight players, including Ronaldo, will join for the Slovenia match. Goalkeeper Diogo Costa missed the Sweden game due to injury and is unlikely to play here.

Both teams conceded two goals in their friendly last week. Considering Portugal's impressive winning streak and goalscoring form, expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Slovenia 1-2 Portugal

Slovenia vs Portugal Guinea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portugal to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score or assist any time - Yes