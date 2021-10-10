Slovenia vs Russia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Slovenia and Russia square off at the Ljudski vrt Stadium in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Monday.

The hosts head into the game fresh off the back of an emphatic victory against Malta, while the visitors claimed a narrow 1-0 win over Slovakia.

Slovenia returned to winning ways last Friday when they claimed a comfortable 4-0 victory over Malta.

This followed a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Croatia when the sides squared off on 7 September.

Slovenia, who head into Monday’s game unbeaten in three of their last four group outings, are currently third in Group H with 10 points.

Meanwhile, Russia continued their stellar run in the group stages as they claimed a 1-0 win over Slovakia last time out.

This was their third win on the trot after they saw off Cyprus and Malta in their previous two outings.

With 16 points from seven games, Russia are currently second in the group standings, level on points with first-placed Croatia.

Slovenia vs Russia Head-To-Head

Russia boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming three wins from their last six encounters. Slovenia have picked up two wins, while the spoils have been shared once.

Slovenia Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-W

Russia Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-L

Slovenia vs Russia Team News

Slovenia

The hosts have called up 24 players for their upcoming qualifiers, including the likes of captain Jan Oblak and Atalanta forward Josip Ilicic.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Russia

The visitors, meanwhile, head into the game without the services of Vyacheslav Karavaev, Stanislav Magkeyev and Aleksei Ionov, who have all been ruled out through injuries. Artem Dzyuba will play no part in the game as he is away due to personal reasons.

Injured: Vyacheslav Karavaev, Stanislav Magkeyev, Aleksei Ionov

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Artem Dzyuba

Slovenia vs Russia Predicted XI

Slovenia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jan Oblak; Jure Balkovec, Miha Mevlja, Jaka Bijol, Petar Stojanovic; Jasmin Kurtic, Domen Crnigoj, Jon Gorenc Stankovic; Josip Ilicic, Benjamin Verbic, Andraz Sporar

Russia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guilherme Marinato; Ilya Samoshnikov, Igor Diveev, Fyodor Kudryashov, Daler Kuzyaev; Aleksandr Yerokhin, Dmitriy Barinov, Aleksandr Golovin; Aleksey Ionov, Fedor Smolov, Arsen Zakharyan

Slovenia vs Russia Prediction

Slovenia head into the game in sky-high confidence following their dominant win over Malta last time out. However, they face the tough task of taking on a rampant Russia side who have won their last three games.

Also Read

We predict the visitors will claim all three points as they head into the game as the more in-form side.

Prediction: Slovenia 1-2 Russia

Edited by Peter P