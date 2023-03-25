Slovenia vs San Marino Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2023

Slovenia take on San Marino at the Stozice Stadium in Group H of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers on Sunday (March 26).

Matjaz Kek’s men are on a five-game winning streak against the visitors and will look to continue in the same vein. Slovenia put on a fine show of fighting spirit on Thursday (March 23), mounting a second-half comeback to see off Kazakhstan 2-1.

Kek’s side have now won three consecutive games across competitions and are unbeaten in their last, winning four, since June. With tricky ties against Denmark and Northern Ireland awaiting, Slovenia will look to make it successive victories and get an early headstart in Group H.

Meanwhile, San Marino’s woes continue to pile up, as they fell to a 2-0 home defeat against Northern Ireland in Thursday’s group opener. Goals in either half from Ciaron Brown and Dion Charles were enough to deny La Serenissima a dream start to their quest for a European Championship appearance.

San Marino have now failed win in almost two decades since a 1-0 friendly win over Liechtenstein in April 2004.

Slovenia vs San Marino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the sixth meeting between the two nations, with Slovenia winning their previous five encounters.

Slovenia and San Marino first met in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September 2009, where La Serenissima were steamrolled 5-0 at the Petrol Arena.

Their most recent encounter in October 2010 saw Kek’s side storm to a 4-0 win.

Slovenia are on a seven-game unbeaten run since a 4-1 loss to Serbia in a UEFA Nations League clash in June.

San Marino head into the weekend as the lowest-ranked nation in the FIFA world rankings, with their last win coming almost two decades ago.

Slovenia vs San Marino Prediction

Following their midweek victory, Slovenia will back themselves to make light work of a rather modest San Marino side. Given the gulf in class and quality between the two nations, the hosts should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Slovenia 3-0 San Marino

Slovenia vs San Marino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Slovenia

Tip 2: First-half winners - Slovenia (The hosts have led at the midway point in four of their last five clashes against San Marino.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last five meetings between the two nations.)

Poll : 0 votes