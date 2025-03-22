Slovenia vs Slovakia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23rd 2025

Slovenia will invite Slovakia to Stožice Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Nations League playoffs on Sunday. They met in Bratislava on Thursday and played out a goalless draw.

The hosts failed to score for the first time in four games in the Nations League in the first leg. They are winless in their last three games, playing two consecutive draws. They have been in League B for the last two editions of the Nations League and will look to avoid relegation to League C.

The visitors kept their second consecutive clean sheet in the Nations League on Thursday and will look to continue their defensive form here. Notably, they failed to score in a competitive match for the first time since September 2023 and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

Slovenia vs Slovakia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 10 times in all competitions, with five ending in draws. The hosts lead 3-2 in wins.

Eight of the 10 meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The hosts are winless in their last four meetings against the Falcons, though three games have ended in draws.

Reprezentanca have lost just one of their last five home games in the Nations League while recording two wins. They have scored nine goals while conceding eight times.

Slovakia have won four of their last six away games in the Nations League. Notably, they have scored at least one goal in these games.

The hosts have scored one goal apiece in three of their last five games in the Nations League.

The visitors had a good defensive record in the league phase of the competition, conceding five times in six games, with three goals conceded in their travels.

Slovenia vs Slovakia Prediction

The hosts have won just two of their last 11 competitive games, though six games have ended in draws. Notably, they have lost just one of their last 10 competitive home games while recording six wins. They have an unbeaten home record in this fixture, recording two wins in three games.

The Falcons are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the hosts, keeping two clean sheets. They have kept clean sheets in three of their last six away games in the Nations League and will look to build on that form.

The last three meetings between them have ended in draws and we expect this match to be a closely contested affair. Slovenia have an unbeaten home record in this fixture and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Slovenia 2-1 Slovakia

Slovenia vs Slovakia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Slovenia to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

