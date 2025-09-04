Slovenia vs Sweden Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2025

Slovenia and Sweden kick off their quest for a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they lock horns at the Stozice Stadium on Friday. Both sides are on a run of three back-to-back victories and we anticipate a thrilling contest between the two in-form nations this weekend.

Having secured a 1-0 victory over Luxembourg in their first friendly game of the year on June 6, Slovenia secured consecutive friendly wins four days later when they edged out Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 in Celje.

Matjaz Kek’s men have gone five consecutive games without defeat across all competitions (3W, 2D), a run which saw them secure promotion to League A of the UEFA Nations League after a 1-0 aggregate victory over Slovakia in the playoffs.

Slovenia will look to make it four wins on the trot for the first time since October 2023 and begin their quest for a first World Cup appearance since 2010 on the front foot.

Sweden, on the other hand, were involved in a seven-goal thriller with Algeria last time out when they secured a 4-3 victory over the African powerhouse at Strawberry Arena.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have won three consecutive matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding four since March’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of Luxembourg.

Sweden head into Friday’s clash on a run of seven straight competitive games without defeat, a run which saw them clinch promotion to League C of the Nations League after finishing first in Group C1 with 16 points from six games.

Slovenia vs Sweden Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Sweden have been the dominant side in the history of this fixture, having picked up two wins and two draws from the previous four meetings between the two nations.

Sweden are on a run of seven straight competitive games without defeat, picking up six wins and one draw since November 2023.

Slovenia are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 competitive matches, claiming seven wins and three draws since June 2022.

Sweden have lost just one of their last six competitive away games while picking up three wins and two draws since September 2023.

Slovenia vs Sweden Prediction

Slovenia and Sweden head into Friday’s clash on a strong run of form and we expect an end-to-end affair at the Stozice Stadium.

However, Tomasson’s men have named a star-studded squad for September’s qualifiers and we are backing them to secure all three points, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Slovenia 1-2 Sweden

Slovenia vs Sweden Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sweden to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in eight of Sweden’s last 10 games)

Tip 3: First to score - Sweden (The visitors have netted the opening goal in nine of their last 10 outings)

