Slovenia vs Sweden prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 UEFA Nations League 

In the 2022 UEFA Nations League action this week, Slovenia will host Sweden at the Stocize Stadium on Thursday night.

Slovenia failed to qualify for the European Championship last year and the World Cup this year, last featuring in the former competition in 2000 and the latter in 2010.

The home side, meanwhile, are set to make their League B debut in the tournament this week after playing in the bottom tier in the previous two editions.

Back-to-back losses in their final two FIFA World Cup qualifying games saw Sweden surrender top spot in the group and drop to the playoffs.

They then lost 2-0 to Poland in the final, consequently ending their World Cup ambitions. So Sweden will now look to turn their attention to the Nations League.

The Blagult endured a poor campaign last time out, finishing bottom of their group after winning one of their six games and will now hope for better luck this time around.

Slovenia vs Sweden Head-to-Head

There have been just two meetings between Slovenia and Sweden. The visitors are undefeated in both outings, winning one and drawing the other.

The two teams last faced off in a friendly clash in 2016. The game ended goalless.

Slovenia Form Guide (All Competitions): D-D-W-D-L.

Sweden Form Guide (All Competitions): L-W-L-L-W.

Slovenia vs Sweden Team News

Slovenia

Josip Ilicic is a notable absentee for the home side, as he is injured. Head coach Matjaz Kek has named two uncapped players in his squad, including teenage Parma goalkeeper Martin Turk.

Injured: Josip Ilicic.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Sweden

Team captain Victor Lindelof is absent from the squad due to injury. Meanwhile, veteran forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is out with a lengthy spell on the sidelines and is another notable absentee.

Multiple Swedish players have announced their international retirements in the past 12 months, allowing for a more youthful team this time around.

Injured: Victor Lindelof, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Slovenia vs Sweden Predicted XIs

Slovenia (3-4-2-1): Jan Oblak (GK); Jaka Bijol, Miha Mevlja, David Brekalo; Petar Stojanovic, Miha Zajc, Jasmin Kurtic, Gregor Sikosek; Sandi Lovric, Benjamin Sesko; Andraz Sporar.

Sweden Predicted XI (4-4-2): Robin Olsen (GK); Emil Krafth, Carl Starfelt, Joakim Nilsson, Ludwig Augustinsson; Dejan Kulusevski, Kristoffer Olsson, Jesper Karlstrom, Emil Forsberg; Alexander Isak, Robin Quaison.

Slovenia vs Sweden Prediction

Slovenia have had mixed results of late, picking up two wins, two losses and three draws in their last seven games. They have, however, lost just one home game since 2019 and will hope to maximise their home advantage on Thursday.

Sweden, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four games and will be desperate to return to top form this week. They are far ahead of their midweek hosts in the FIFA rankings and should win this one.

Prediction: Slovenia 1-2 Sweden.

