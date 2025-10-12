Slovenia vs Switzerland Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13th 2025

Slovenia and Switzerland return to action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they lock horns at the Stozice Stadium on Monday. While Matjaz Kek’s men set out in search of their first win of the campaign, Switzerland will be looking to maintain their perfect record in Group B.
Slovenia picked up another disappointing result in their push for a place in the World Cup on Friday when they played out a goalless draw with Kosovo at the Pristina City Stadium.
Kek’s side played out two stalemates in their opening three matches, with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Switzerland in September’s reverse fixture sandwiched between the two draws.
With two points from the first nine available, Slovenia are currently third in the Group B standings, two points behind second-placed Kosovo in the playoff spot.
Switzerland, on the other hand, turned in another solid team display on Friday when they picked up a 2-0 victory over Sweden at Strawberry Arena.
Murat Yakin’s men have won each of their three qualifying matches, scoring nine goals and keeping three clean sheets to sit five points clear at the top of Group B.
Switzerland, who are currently 17th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, are aiming for a fifth consecutive World Cup appearance, a run stretching back to 2002, when they failed to qualify.
Slovenia vs Switzerland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With seven wins from the last 10 meetings between the sides, Switzerland boast a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.
- Slovenia have picked up two wins in that time, while the two nations have settled for a share of the spoils once.
- Switzerland are on a run of six consecutive victories across all competitions, scoring 20 goals and keeping four clean sheets since a 1-1 draw against Northern Ireland on March 21.
- Slovenia are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 competitive home games, picking up seven wins and four draws since June 2022.
Slovenia vs Switzerland Prediction
While Slovenia will be looking to finally get their campaign up and running, Switzerland are currently flying high in Group B and will aim to preserve their 100% record in their qualifiers.
Switzerland head into Monday's tie as one of the most in-form sides in the qualifiers, and we predict they will extend their dominance in this fixture.
Prediction: Slovenia 1-2 Switzerland
Slovenia vs Switzerland Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Switzerland to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Switzerland’s last six games)
Tip 3: First to score - Switzerland (The visitors have netted the opening goal in their last six outings)