SM Tucuman vs River Plate Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2025

SM Tucuman and River Plate will trade tackles in a Copa Argentina round-of-32 tie on Saturday (August 2nd). San Martin Tucuman are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Gimnasia y Tiro in the Argentine Primera Nacional last weekend.
They went behind to Mauro Osores' 43rd-minute own goal while Renzo Reynaga doubled the hosts' lead in the second half. Tucuman were reduced to 10 men when Gonzalo Rodriguez was sent off just five minutes after coming on.
River Plate, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw at home to San Lorenzo in the Argentine Primera Division last weekend.
They will turn their focus to the cup. San Martin booked their spot at this stage of the cup with a penalty shootout victory over Colon Santa Fe in the last round.
The winner of this tie will face Union de Sante Fe in the round of 16.
SM Tucuman vs River Plate Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- River Plate have two wins from the last three head-to-head games, while SM Tucuman were victorious once.
- This will be their first meeting since February 2019, when River Plate claimed a 2-1 home win.
- Four of River's last five games across competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Tucuman have won just one of their last five games (three losses).
- Seven of Tucuman's last eight games have produced fewer than three goals.
SM Tucuman vs River Plate Prediction
SM Tucuman have struggled for form heading into this game, which has impacted their promotion aspirations. They are three points off the summit but have won just one of their last six home games (three draws).
River Plate have not triumphed in this competition since 2019. They will be heavily fancied to advance against a second division outfit. and have made a three-game unbeaten start to their league season, winning two. Los Millonarios have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five competitive games and their defense might not be troubled much.
We are backing Marcelo Gallardo's side to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.
Prediction: SM Tucuman 0-2 River Plate
SM Tucuman vs River Plate Betting Tips
Tip 1 - River Plate to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals