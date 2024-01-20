Sochaux vs Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2024

Sochaux will invite Reims to the Stade Auguste Bonal in the round of 32 of the Coupe de France on Sunday.

The hosts booked their place in the round of 32 with a 2-1 comeback win over Lorient. Aurélien Pelon's first-half goal helped Lorient take the lead before Alex Daho equalized for Sochaux in the 69th minute. Issouf Macalou, who had assisted the equalizer, scored the match-winner from the penalty spot in added time.

The visitors registered a 3-0 away win over Dinan Lehon thanks to Mamadou Diakhon's first-half brace and Mohamed Daramy added a goal in the second half.

The hosts made it five wins on the trot last week, with a 1-0 win over Nimes in the Championnat National. The visitors continued their winning run in the Ligue 1 with a 3-1 away triumph over Monaco last week.

Sochaux vs Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 64 times across all competitions thus far. They have contested these meetings closely with the visitors having a narrow 29-25 lead in wins and 10 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2017-18 Ligue 2 campaign, with the visitors securing a league double with a 7-2 win on aggregate score.

The hosts head into the match on a five-game winning run, keeping four clean sheets. The visitors, meanwhile, have won their last three games.

They have met five times in the Coupe de France, with Reims having a 3-2 lead in wins.

Sochaux are unbeaten in their last eight home games across all competitions, recording six wins on the trot.

Seven of the last nine meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

The visitors have scored three goals apiece in their two games this year.

Sochaux vs Reims Prediction

Les Lionceaux have been in good touch recently, suffering just one loss in their last 14 games across all competitions. They have won six games in a row at home and will look to continue that form in this match. They are winless in their last three home meetings against the visitors, suffering two losses, which is a cause for concern.

Dimitri Liénard, Kévin Hoggas, Roli Pereira de Sa, and Amilcar Silva are currently nursing injuries but Julien Dacosta returns after a suspension against Nimes.

Les rouges et blancs have registered back-to-back wins in their last three games, keeping two clean sheets, and will look to make it four wins on the trot here. They have scored in all but one of their away games across all competitions this season and are expected to find the back of the net in this match.

Will Still will travel to Montbéliard with a lot of absentees as Amir Richardson, Yunis Abdelhamid, Ibrahim Diakité, Oumar Diakité, Keito Nakamura, and Junya Ito are on international duty.

Valentin Atangana, Marshall Munetsi, Amadou Koné, and Maxime Busi are injured while Azor Matusiwa is on his way out of the club and is not in contention to start here.

Both teams head into the match in good form and will be hopeful of a positive result. Considering the visitors' advantage in the head-to-head stats and better goalscoring record in recent games, Reims are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sochaux 1-2 Reims

Sochaux vs Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Reims to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Noah Fatar to score or assist any time - Yes