Sochaux vs Rennes Prediction and Betting Tips | February 6th 2024

Sochaux will entertain Rennes at the Stade Auguste Bonal in the round of 16 of the Coupe de France on Tuesday.

The hosts booked their place in this stage of the competition after defeating Reims 5-4 in a penalty shootout last month. The two teams played out a 2-2 draw during regulation time as first-half goals from Diego Michel and Alex Daho were canceled out by Emmanuel Agbadou's brace.

They have enjoyed an unbeaten run in 2024 thus far, recording three wins. In their previous outing, they were held to a 2-2 draw by Red Star in the Championnat National on Saturday.

The visitors also booked their place in the round of 16 with a 9-8 win over Marseille in a penalty shootout. They, too, have enjoyed an unbeaten run this year and registered their fourth win in five games on Saturday, defeating Montpellier 2-1 at home in Ligue 1.

Martin Terrier opened the scoring in the third minute and Arnaud Kalimuendo doubled their lead from the penalty spot in the 48th minute. Téji Tedy Savanier bagged a consolation goal for Montpellier in the 73rd minute.

Sochaux vs Rennes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 103 times across all competitions thus far, with five meetings taking place in the Coupe de France. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with a 45-31 lead in wins and 27 games ending in draws.

They last met in the 2013-14 Ligue 1 campaign, with Sochaux recording 2-1 wins in the home and away meetings.

Rennes are unbeaten in their last seven games across all competitions, scoring at least twice in five games in that period.

The hosts have also been in good touch recently, scoring at least twice in nine of their last 10 games in all competitions.

The two teams have contested their five meetings in the Coupe de France evenly, with two wins apiece and one game ending in a draw.

Sochaux vs Rennes Prediction

Les Lionceaux have been unbeaten in all competitions since October, scoring at least once in all 16 games in that period. They have won eight of their last 10 home games, scoring 24 goals while conceding 12 times in that period.

Manager Oswald Tanchot handed new signing Maxime Bastian a start in their league game on Saturday and other new signing and former academy graduate Boris Moltenis made an appearance from the bench. Not a lot of changes in the starting XI are expected in this match.

Les Rouge et Noirs have enjoyed a 100% start to 2024 and have recorded six wins on the trot. They are unbeaten in their last four away games, recording three wins in a row, and will look to build on that form.

New signing Alidu Seidu made an appearance from the bench and is expected to make his first start for the team here. Jeanuël Belocian was absent against Montpellier due to a knock and is a doubt.

Both teams have enjoyed a good run of form in 2024 and are expected to contest this match closely. Considering the visitors' advantage in terms of squad quality and better record in recent Coupe de France meetings in this fixture, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sochaux 1-2 Rennes

Sochaux vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rennes to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Martin Terrier to score or assist any time - Yes