Sochi vs CSKA Moscow Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2024 

PFC Sochi host CSKA Moscow in a Russian Premier League round 21 clash on Saturday (March 30).

The hosts are coming off a shootout defeat to SKA Khabarovsk in the Russian Cup. They went ahead through Saul Guarirapa in the 22nd minute before Albek Gongapsehv drew the game level with 16 minutes remaining. Khabarovsk eventually triumphed 4-2 in the shootout.

CSKA, meanwhile, saw off Rostov with a routine 2-0 home win in the cup. Ilya Agapov and Tamerlen Musayev scored second-half goals to help their side book a last=four clash with Baltika Kaliningrad.

The Krasno-sinie turn their focus to the league scene, where their last game came was a 2-0 win at Kryla Sovetov. Meanwhile, Sochi's last league game was a 2-2 draw at Lokomotiv Moscow.

The stalemate left them rooted to the bottom of the standings, having garnered 13 points from 20 games. CSKA, meanwhile, are fourth with 32 points.

Sochi vs CSKA Moscow Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 15th meeting between the two sides. CSKA lead 8-4

Their most recent clash in September saw CSKA win 5-3 on penalties in the Russian Cup group stage.

Four of CSKA's last six games across competitions have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Five of Sochi's last six competitive games have ended in draws in regulation time.

Sochi are winless in eight league games, losing five.

Four of their last six head-to-head games have had goals at both ends.

Sochi vs CSKA Moscow Prediction

Sochi are having a season to forget and sit last in the points table. They are six points away from safety and need to start posting positive results to preserve their top-flight status.

CSKA , meanwhile, are fourth and eight points behind table-toppers Zenit. Vladimir Fedotov's side are the favourites and will look to leave with all three points. Expect the visitors to claim maximum points with a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Sochi 0-1 CSKA

Sochi vs CSKA Moscow Betting Tips

Tip 1 - CSKA to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals