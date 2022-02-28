Sochi vs CSKA Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Cup 2021-22

Sochi will welcome CSKA Moscow to the Fisht Olympic Stadium in a round of 16 fixture in the Russian Cup on Monday.

The visitors secured progress to this round by virtue of finishing top in Group 10. They accrued maximum points against Lipetsk and Zenit-Izhevsk.

They come into the game on the back of a 2-0 away victory over city rivals Spartak Moscow. Yusuf Yazici and Baktiyor Zaynutdinov scored second-half goals to guide their side to victory.

Sochi also secured a 2-0 victory over Arsenal Tula on Saturday. Victorien Angban and Artur Yusupov scored second-half goals to help their side to the win.

The victory saw them move to third spot, while CSKA Moscow are one point behind them in fourth spot.

They will each turn their attention to cup action, where they will be looking to secure progress to the next round.

Sochi vs CSKA Moscow Head-to-Head

The home side have two wins from their last five matches against CSKA Moscow. One match ended in victory for the visitors, while two games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2021 when Zander Cabezas had a hand in all four goals by scoring two and assisting two in a 4-1 victory for Sochi.

Sochi form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-L

CSKA Moscow form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-D

Sochi vs CSKA Moscow Team News

Sochi

Timur Zhamaletdinov (knee) and Jemal Tabidze (ACL) are both unavailable due to injuries. Rodrigao will miss the game through suspension.

Injuries: Timur Zhamaletdinov, Jemal Tabidze

Suspension: Rodrigao

CSKA Moscow

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the capital side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Sochi vs CSKA Moscow Predicted XI

Sochi Predicted XI (3-4-3): Denis Adamov (GK); Igor Yurganov, Timofey Margasov, Danila Prokhin; Sergey Terekhov, Victorien Angban, Ibragim Tsallagov, Kirill Zaika; Joaozinho, Nikita Burmistrov, Zander Cabezas

CSKA Moscow Predicted XI (3-4-3): Igor Akinfeev (GK); Igor Diveyev, Jaka Bijol, Bruno Fuchs; Ivan Oblyakov, Yusuf Yazici, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Mario Fernandes; Jorge Guardo, Jesus Medina, Anton Zabolotnyi

Sochi vs CSKA Moscow Prediction

Sochi are slight favorites and also have home advantage in their favor. However, CSKA Moscow are the more traditional side and also have more experience at this level.

Both sides have enough quality to find the back of the net but we are backing the visitors to secure a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Sochi 1-2 CSKA Moscow

