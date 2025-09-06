Sociedad II vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7th 2025 

Real Sociedad II and Cadiz will trade tackles in a Spanish LaLiga 2 matchday four fixture on Sunday (September 7th). The game will be played at Zubieta Real Sociedad.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Almeria at the same venue last weekend. They went ahead through Arkaitz Mariezkurrena's 34th-minute penalty while Nico Melameed equalized in the 44th minute to ensure the game was level at the break.

Gorka Carrera restored the hosts' lead three minutes into the second half but Adrian Embarba ensured the spoils were shared with seven minutes left on the clock.

Cadiz, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 home win over Albacete. They went into the break in the lead through Brian Ocampos' goal in first-half injury time. Antonio Puertas equalized just before the hour mark while Iuri Tabatadze scored a last-gasp match-winner in injury time.

The win saw the Andalusians climb to fifth spot in the table, having garnered seven points from three games. Sociedad are 14th with four points to their name.

Sociedad II vs Cadiz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Five of Cadiz's last six league games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Real Sociedad II are competing in LaLiga 2 for the first time since 2022.

Cadiz's three league games this term have witnessed 14 yellow cards and two red cards issued.

Cadiz have made a three-game unbeaten start to the campaign (two wins).

Sociedad II vs Cadiz Prediction

Real Sociedad's return to the second division started on a positive note, with the Basque outft claiming a narrow win over Real Zaragoza. However, they are winless in two games since then and would have been disappointed to have twice let a lead slip in their draw with Almeria.

Cadiz, for their part, had a disappointing campaign last term, finishing in mid-table and failing to compete for promotion. They will be aiming to do better this time around and have made a bright start to the season.

We expect the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Sociedad II 1-2 Cadiz

Sociedad II vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Cadiz to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

