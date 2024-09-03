Solomon Islands vs Hong Kong Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2024

Solomon Islands and Hong Kong will trade tackles in an international friendly on Thursday. Solomon Islands are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Fiji in a friendly on Monday.

Tevita Waranaivalu broke the deadlock in the 81st minute and his strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw away to Turkmenistan in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in June. The Dragons have another friendly lined up against Fiji in this international window.

Solomon Islands will use this game to continue preparations for their return to action in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month.

Solomon Islands vs Hong Kong Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Hong Kong are winless in their last five games, losing four matches in this sequence.

Solomon Islands have lost their last four games on the bounce.

Solomon Islands form guide: L-L-L-L-W Hong Kong form guide: D-L-L-L-L

Hong Kong form guide: Hong Kong dropped two spots to 159th place in the latest FIFA World Rankings. Solomon Islands dropped eight places to 141st.

Four of Solomon Islands' last five international friendlies have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Six of Hong Kong's last eight games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Solomon Islands vs Hong Kong Prediction

Solomon Islands have marquee FIFA World Cup qualification games coming up in October and the Bonitos will use this game to finalize preparations for Fiji's visit next month. They have not found the back of the net in any of their last four games, losing all four matches.

Hong Kong, for their part, were knocked out in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, finishing bottom of Group E with just two points from six games. They are winless in their last five games and do not have any competitive game slated for the rest of the year.

This game represents a perfect opportunity for either side to register a much-needed win as they are unlikely to do so against tougher opposition. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Solomon Islands 0-0 Hong Kong

Solomon Islands vs Hong Kong Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

