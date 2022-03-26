Solomon Islands vs Papua New Guinea prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

In a 2022 FIFA World Cup semis of the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC), the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea (PNG) will square off at the Grand Hamad Stadium on Sunday.

The Solomon Islands and Tahiti from Group A were already certain of a place in the semis after Vanuatu and Cook Islands dropped out because of COVID-19 cases. The Solomon Islands secured a 3-1 win against Tahiti, thanks to Raphael Ohanua Lea'i Jr's hat-trick.

PNG, meanwhile, finished second behind New Zealand in Group B, securing two wins in a row after a loss against the All-Whites in their campaign opener.

Solomon Islands vs Papua New Guinea Head-to-Head

There have been 15 meetings between the two teams across competitions. The hosts have been the better team in this fixture, leading 10-2 in wins, while three games have ended in draws.

PNG are without a win in their three meetings with Solomon Islands in FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures. Two games ended in wins for the Bonitos, whole one ended in a draw.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams since their FIFA World Cup qualifier in 2017, which the hosts won 2-1.

Solomon Islands form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-L.

Papua New Guinea form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W.

Solomon Islands vs Papua New Guinea Team News

Solomon Islands

A 25-man squad was announced by coach Felipe Vega-Arango for the ongoing FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Prolific striker Jaygray Sipakana failed to make it to the final squad due to incomplete COVID-19 vaccination status.

Emmanuel Poila and Alick Kitalo have traveled to Qatar but have not been included in the final squad. Javin Wae Alick shrugged off an injury, featuring against Tahiti. They have no reported injuries or suspensions for this game.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Jaygray Sipakana, Emmanuel Poila and Alick Kitalo.

Papua New Guinea

David Muta was injured in the opening fixture of the campaign and is the only injury concern for the Kapuls.

FULLTIME | Papua New Guinea have done it! 2-1 winners over Fiji and they head to the semi finals of the #OceaniaQualifiers

Injured: David Muta.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Solomon Islands vs Papua New Guinea Predicted XIs

Solomon Islands (4-4-2): Philip Mango (GK); Iani Lagwai Kalu, Hadisi Aengari, Javin Wae Alick, Leon Kofana; William Komasi, Atkin Kaua, Micah Lea'alafa, Don Keana; Raphael Ohanua Lea'i Jr, Adrian Mara.

Papua New Guinea (3-5-2): Roland Warisan (GK); Alwin Komolong, Daniel Joe, Felix Komolong; Emmanuel Airem, Godfrey Haro, Michael Foster, Jacob Sabua, Yagi Yasasa; Ati Kepo, Patrick Aisa.

Solomon Islands vs Papua New Guinea Prediction

Solomon Islands scored three goals against Tahiti, as many as PNG have scored in three games. Solomon Islands also secured a 2-0 win against the Cook Islands, which was struck out by FIFA, though.

PNG are without a win in FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Solomon Islands and are expected to come up short again.

Prediction: Solomon Islands 2-1 Papua New Guinea.

