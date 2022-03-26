×
Create
Notifications

Solomon Islands vs Papua New Guinea prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Solomon Islands take on Papua New Guinea in their FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture on Sunday
Solomon Islands take on Papua New Guinea in their FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture on Sunday
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 26, 2022 12:19 AM IST
Preview

In a 2022 FIFA World Cup semis of the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC), the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea (PNG) will square off at the Grand Hamad Stadium on Sunday.

The Solomon Islands and Tahiti from Group A were already certain of a place in the semis after Vanuatu and Cook Islands dropped out because of COVID-19 cases. The Solomon Islands secured a 3-1 win against Tahiti, thanks to Raphael Ohanua Lea'i Jr's hat-trick.

PNG, meanwhile, finished second behind New Zealand in Group B, securing two wins in a row after a loss against the All-Whites in their campaign opener.

The #OceaniaQualifiers semi-final match-ups are confirmed:🇸🇧 v 🇵🇬 - March 27, 5pm Qatar time🇳🇿 v 🇵🇫 - March 27, 8.30pm Qatar time https://t.co/GeiLqIW6N7

Solomon Islands vs Papua New Guinea Head-to-Head

There have been 15 meetings between the two teams across competitions. The hosts have been the better team in this fixture, leading 10-2 in wins, while three games have ended in draws.

PNG are without a win in their three meetings with Solomon Islands in FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures. Two games ended in wins for the Bonitos, whole one ended in a draw.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams since their FIFA World Cup qualifier in 2017, which the hosts won 2-1.

Solomon Islands form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-L.

Papua New Guinea form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W.

Solomon Islands vs Papua New Guinea Team News

Solomon Islands

A 25-man squad was announced by coach Felipe Vega-Arango for the ongoing FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Prolific striker Jaygray Sipakana failed to make it to the final squad due to incomplete COVID-19 vaccination status.

Emmanuel Poila and Alick Kitalo have traveled to Qatar but have not been included in the final squad. Javin Wae Alick shrugged off an injury, featuring against Tahiti. They have no reported injuries or suspensions for this game.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Jaygray Sipakana, Emmanuel Poila and Alick Kitalo.

Papua New Guinea

David Muta was injured in the opening fixture of the campaign and is the only injury concern for the Kapuls.

FULLTIME | Papua New Guinea have done it! 2-1 winners over Fiji and they head to the semi finals of the #OceaniaQualifiers 🇵🇬 https://t.co/wMXRD61TQv

Injured: David Muta.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Solomon Islands vs Papua New Guinea Predicted XIs

Solomon Islands (4-4-2): Philip Mango (GK); Iani Lagwai Kalu, Hadisi Aengari, Javin Wae Alick, Leon Kofana; William Komasi, Atkin Kaua, Micah Lea'alafa, Don Keana; Raphael Ohanua Lea'i Jr, Adrian Mara.

Papua New Guinea (3-5-2): Roland Warisan (GK); Alwin Komolong, Daniel Joe, Felix Komolong; Emmanuel Airem, Godfrey Haro, Michael Foster, Jacob Sabua, Yagi Yasasa; Ati Kepo, Patrick Aisa.

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Solomon Islands vs Papua New Guinea Prediction

Solomon Islands scored three goals against Tahiti, as many as PNG have scored in three games. Solomon Islands also secured a 2-0 win against the Cook Islands, which was struck out by FIFA, though.

PNG are without a win in FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Solomon Islands and are expected to come up short again.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Solomon Islands 2-1 Papua New Guinea.

Edited by Bhargav
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी