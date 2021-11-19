Solskjaer held crucial talks with Cristiano Ronaldo and other Manchester United players to save his job - Reports

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly held crisis talks with Cristiano Ronaldo and other senior players following a torrid start to the new season.

According to the Daily Mail, Solskjaer spoke to senior players including Ronaldo, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Nemanja Matic, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw yesterday at 10am at Carrington. The 48-year-old coach wanted to discuss tactical plans after changing the system and how he can turn Manchester United's season around.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to save his job as Manchester United manager. The Norwegian will be in need of all three points against Watford tomorrow to ease off some pressure.

United were deemed one of the favorites for the Premier League title after completing the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho. However, Solskjaer's men are going through a rough patch which has seen them fall out of the title race.

Manchester United have won just once in their previous six Premier League games. The barren run included four defeats at the hands of Aston Villa, Leicester City, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to change the system and try out a 3-5-2 system following a humiliating 5-0 defeat to fierce rivals Liverpool. The change worked as Manchester United secured a 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur. However, the Red Devils failed to put up a fight against Manchester City using the same system.

Despite Manchester United's poor run in the league, the club's hierarchy have still decided to persist with Solskjaer as their manager. However, various names have been linked as potential replacements, including Brendan Rodgers, Mauricio Pochettino and Ralf Rangnick.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport



trib.al/BMjuKi6 REVEALED: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer held CRISIS talks with senior Man United players ahead of Watford clash to decide how to salvage the season... and save his job | @ChrisWheelerDM & Simon Jones REVEALED: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer held CRISIS talks with senior Man United players ahead of Watford clash to decide how to salvage the season... and save his job | @ChrisWheelerDM & Simon Jonestrib.al/BMjuKi6 https://t.co/zeHfLNc72W

Cristiano Ronaldo has helped Solskjaer keep his job as Manchester United manager

Cristiano Ronaldo has bailed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out multiple times this season with his goals. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner played a vital role in securing a win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first goal and assisted Edinson Cavani as United secured a 3-0 win.

The 36-year-old forward has been instrumental in the Champions League as well. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored five goals in the tournament, including late winners against Villarreal and Atalanta. Ronaldo also netted a late equalizer against the same Italian opponent.

The Portuguese has so far scored nine goals in 12 games for the Red Devils across all competitions.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Cristiano Ronaldo returns back to action against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League.🔥 Cristiano Ronaldo returns back to action against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League.🔥 https://t.co/78MMbLRqLc

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee