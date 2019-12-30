Solskjaer monitoring Fernandes, Bellingham; Rojo to leave: Manchester United Transfer News Roundup, 30th December 2019

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019 IST SHARE

Could United sign Gedson Fernandes in January?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s Manchester United transfer roundup for the day. Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s Red Devils have a big game coming up against Arsenal in the Premier League on New Year’s Day and they have just missed out on transfer target Erling Braut Håland. But there are still a number of stories surrounding them in today’s media outlets. Without further ado, here are today’s stories.

United monitoring Gedson Fernandes?

Sky Sports is reporting that United are monitoring Benfica’s Gedson Fernandes, who is thought to have fallen out of favour with the Portuguese side’s coach Bruno Lage. The 20-year old Portugal international has not been involved in his side’s last 7 games, and the report claims his representatives have been attempting to broker a loan deal with interested clubs with a £34m option to buy. Sky is stating that Fernandes’ release clause is £102m, but Benfica will be happy to receive a fee less than that for the attacking midfielder, meaning United could be interested, particularly if Paul Pogba ends up departing Old Trafford.

Rojo finally departing in January?

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that out-of-favour defender Marcos Rojo has been granted time off by United ahead of a potential move away from the club in January. The report states that he returned to training over two weeks ago following an injury, but has been allowed to fly to his native Argentina to spend Christmas with his family. Rojo has only appeared 7 times for the Red Devils this season and was close to a move to Everton in the summer, with the defender’s £160,000 per week contract seemingly a stumbling block as United wanted him to leave on a permanent deal.

The Evening News does not name any interested clubs, but various news outlets – including the Daily Express – suggest Serie A side Fiorentina could move for him.

Agent Mino Raiola denies reports of issues with Woodward

It was confirmed yesterday that United target Erling Braut Håland has instead signed with Borussia Dortmund, and reports quickly followed that the Red Devils had withdrawn from any deal for the player due to the demands of his agent Mino Raiola, who also represents Paul Pogba.

However, the Manchester Evening News is now reporting that Raiola has denied any such reports, stating that Håland felt that United 'were not the right step in his career at this moment', and that if the player had wanted to go to Old Trafford, the super-agent would’ve been obliged to take him there.

Solskjær still after a backup striking option; eyeing Bellingham?

With a deal for Erling Braut Håland now off the table, the Guardian is reporting that a move for Birmingham City young gun Jude Bellingham could be on the cards for United instead. The report states that United coach Mike Phelan was dispatched to track the forward – who has 3 goals and 1 assist this season – at the weekend.

At just 16 years old, the England youth international clearly has his best years ahead of him, but it could be smart for United to move now before his transfer valuation rises too highly. It’d also make sense for Solskjær to sign more of a back-up option as currently, strikers Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Mason Greenwood are all in fantastic form.