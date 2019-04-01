×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Solskjaer must ask Paul Pogba to leave if he 'dreams' to play for Zinedine Zidane, says former Arsenal star

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
News
274   //    01 Apr 2019, 00:49 IST
French midfielder, Paul Pogba, has been the heart of Solskjaer's attacking squad.
F
rench
midfielder, Paul Pogba, has been the heart of Solskjaer's attacking squad.

What's the story?

Former Arsenal centre-forward, Perry Groves, insists that Manchester United's talismanic midfielder, Paul Pogba, should be sold in the summer if he wishes to play for his compatriot Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.

The 53-year-old believes that deciding the future of the French playmaker will be an arduous task for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was appointed as the Red Devils' boss permanently, recently.

In case you didn't know...

Since the Norwegian tactician took the Old Trafford job as a caretaker manager following the sacking of former boss Jose Mourinho in December, Paul Pogba has been alive and kicking, scoring goals, setting up his teammates; being the heart of Solskjaer's attacking squad.

The 26-year-old World Cup winner was linked with a move away from the Old Trafford amidst a broken relationship with former boss Jose Mourinho. However, the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not only overturned the fortunes of the Red Devils but also breathed life in Pogba's natural attacking gameplay - something that was being missed during the helm of Jose Mourinho.

Since Solskjaer took over the Old Trafford dugout, the Frenchman has scored eight goals and set up another seven in the 18 appearances he has made so far. However, with the return of Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, there have been speculations surrounding the future of the former Juventus star at Old Trafford, as he openly admitted his desires to play for his childhood idol, Zinedine Zidane. Reports in Spain suggest that the Los Blancos hierarchy have already contacted the playmaker's agent, Mino Raiola, with a view of signing him in the approaching summer.

The heart of the matter...

Speaking on the current situation at the Old Trafford, former Arsenal star, Perry Groves said:

There’s one thing Solskjaer has got to do, now he’s the big boys’ manager and not the supply teacher where you’re everybody’s mate and everybody has been happy... He’s got a big decision to make with Paul Pogba. Two weeks ago on international duty, he actually said that he’s ‘always dreamed’ of playing for Real Madrid and has ‘already dreamed’ of playing for Zinedine Zidane. A Manchester United player should not be touting themselves out to one of their man rivals.
So if Solskjaer has got anything about him, he should pull him in at the end season and say: ‘I need a statement from you that you are fully committed to Manchester United. I don’t want to hear anything from your agent or your brothers about wanting to play for Real Madrid, because if you do you can go. I’m not going to stand in your way. For £125million we can get two other top players, it’s not a problem’.
Solskjaer has said he wants his team playing with togetherness, work-rate and attitude – he wants them to be the hardest working in the league and the fittest. Pogba has got better since Solskjaer has been there but I’ve watched him in games and, for the talent he has, he doesn’t grab the game by the scruff of the neck, he doesn’t dominate everybody around him and he doesn’t put that work rate in week after week, game after game.
Advertisement
So if Solskjaer has got anything about him, he should send a message out to anybody else at Manchester United and say: ‘If you want to leave this club, it’s not a problem, you can go. I won’t stand in your way’. The days of Solskjaer being everybody’s friend, of smiling, laughing and joking, they’ve gone.

What's next?

In a bid to secure the top-four spot in the Premier League table, the Red Devils will take on the Wolves in the midweek before hosting the Spanish giants, FC Barcelona, in the Champions League.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Paul Pogba Ole Gunnar Solskjær Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid Transfer News
Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Football is a blessing from God.
Manchester United news: Former player reveals why Paul Pogba says he dreams of playing for Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Paul Pogba will only leave Manchester United for two clubs, says brother Florentin 
RELATED STORY
Zinedine Zidane has Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sweating over Paul Pogba's future
RELATED STORY
'Like I've always said, Real Madrid is a dream for anyone'- Manchester United star reveals his admiration for Los Blancos and Zinedine Zidane
RELATED STORY
5 players who can replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United 
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid makes contact via telephone for Premier League star as they plan a sensational raid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Manchester United star, agent push for Los Blancos move
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Juventus stands between Paul Pogba's dream move to Los Blancos
RELATED STORY
LaLiga rumours: Gareth Bale can be the key as Real Madrid plot a sensational raid for Premier League superstar
RELATED STORY
3 reasons which could be halting Manchester United star Paul Pogba's move to Real Madrid 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 33
03 Apr WAT FUL 12:15 AM Watford vs Fulham
03 Apr WOL MAN 12:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United
04 Apr MAN CAR 12:15 AM Manchester City vs Cardiff City
06 Apr SOU LIV 12:30 AM Southampton vs Liverpool
06 Apr AFC BUR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
06 Apr HUD LEI 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Leicester City
06 Apr NEW CRY 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Crystal Palace
07 Apr EVE ARS 06:35 PM Everton vs Arsenal
09 Apr CHE WES 12:30 AM Chelsea vs West Ham
24 Apr TOT BRI 12:15 AM Tottenham vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us