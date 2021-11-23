Solskjaer was the nice guy Manchester United needed post-Mourinho but now the Red Devils need a proper tactician

Manchester United have finally decided to move on from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after backing the Norwegian manager, both financially and structurally, for almost three years.

On Monday, the club released a statement announcing the sacking of the 48-year-old, with Michael Carrick taking charge as caretaker manager. The Reds boast one of the best squads in world football but they have been outplayed and outclassed several times this season, which is unacceptable.

That is why the decision over who takes over next will be critical. However, as it stands, it appears the club’s hierarchy is clueless on who to hire next after allowing Antonio Conte to join Tottenham Hotspur when he was available.

Being a nice guy is not enough

While Solskjaer is now gone, the club still hasn’t solved the tactical deficit it is facing. Carrick, just like Solskjaer, is a nice guy but is not tactically astute.

The former Manchester United midfielder was Solskjaer’s right-hand man when he was in charge and the duo couldn’t take the team to the level desired.

Solskjaer came in at a time when the mood in the dressing room was toxic and lacking desire after Jose Mourinho's departure. The Norwegian managed to restore belief and got the team moving in a positive direction once again.

However, the demands of an elite club go beyond being nice. The Reds have not won any piece of silverware in four years and if they don’t bring in the right manager, this drought will only be extended.

Luckily, a new manager will not have to change a lot. Aside from the clear lack of a defensive midfielder, the team is well-stocked in every other position. That is something a new manager can work with.

Reds need a proper tactician

Manchester United currently find themselves in a similar position as Chelsea when the Blues decided to fire Frank Lampard in January.

Like Chelsea, if they can bring in a proper tactician like Thomas Tuchel, the Reds can turn their season around. The problem with accommodating managers who are still learning on the job is that the Reds are competing against the world’s best in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, Tuchel and Conte are all top managers and it will take another tactically astute coach to better their teams in the league.

The truth is that Manchester United have very limited options available at the moment but they have themselves to blame. Just as in the case of Conte, they had all the time to get Pochettino after he left Spurs and they didn’t act.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Now the team needs a proper tactician but not many options are available. The search is on, though, and it remains to be seen who will get the big job.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar