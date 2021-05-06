Solskjaer provides crucial update on Manchester United star's future 

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said talks with striker Edinson Cavani concerning a contract extension have begun. While nothing has been signed yet, Solskjaer is hopeful of a favorable conclusion.

Edinson Cavani joined Manchester United last summer on a free transfer, having had his contract at former club Paris Saint-Germain unrenewed.

Cavani was a deadline day signing by Manchester United and, to many, it seemed like another panic buy after yet another underwhelming transfer window by the club. However, the Uruguayan has done well enough to earn a new contract at Manchester United.

OGS on Cavani: "We have had some good chats lately. Decision still in his court but I am hopeful, more so after talking to him after last week’s game. I am hopeful." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) May 5, 2021

It was widely reported that Cavani was set to return to South America after this season, but he could well stay for another year at Manchester United.

That's according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who said:

"We have had some good chats lately. The decision is still in his court but I am hopeful, more so after talking to him after last week’s game. I am hopeful."

Cavani initially did not want to extend his contract at Manchester United

Manchester United v AS Roma - UEFA Europa League Semi Final: Leg One

Cavani has had his doubts concerning extending his stay at Old Trafford after having to spend time in isolation following his arrival from Uruguay.

He was also handed a three-game ban by the English Football Association for a social media post.

All this amidst the language barrier and family issues has seen Cavani consider a move to South America, with Boca Juniors very keen on the veteran striker. He could, however, sign a new contract at Manchester United in the coming weeks.

The 34-year-old banished any doubts concerning his ability with a series of impressive displays, particularly his outstanding performance in United's 6-2 demolition of Roma in the Europa League semi-final clash last week.

Cavani scored twice, won a penalty and assisted another goal to put Manchester United in a comfortable position ahead of the return leg on Wednesday.

It will be signed in due course, but I am told that Edinson Cavani is definitely staying at #MUFC until June 2022, with the option to extend until June 2023 — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) May 2, 2021

It is believed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's constant persuasion has made Edinson Cavani reconsider as the striker looks set to stay until 2022 ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

It is rumored Manchester United will also insert an option to extend his contract for a further year.