Solskjaer reveals reason why Anthony Martial missed Manchester United’s win against Huddersfield

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first home game as caretaker boss at Manchester United turned into another resounding win. Nemanja Matic scored his first goal of the season before Paul Pogba’s second half double confirmed another three points for the Red Devils. Mathias Jorgensen’s late strike denied David De Gea his third clean sheet of the season in the league.

United have ground to make up if they are to secure Champions League qualification for next season. Back-to-back victories have provided United fans with the perfect homecoming of their cult-hero, and Old Trafford feels like a happy place again. Of course, there will be further tests in the coming weeks, but Manchester United are converting chances now and turning draws into victories.

Anthony Martial missed the game due to illness

The United caretaker manager made three changes from the side that thumped Cardiff City last Saturday. Anthony Martial did not feature in 18-man squad for the visit of the Terriers. Solskjaer explained to Sky Sports and MUTV before the game that the Frenchman was ill.

"He must have had a bad chef over Christmas," Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told MUTV. "If it’s food poisoning or something. I don’t know, but he has fallen ill over Christmas."

The Frenchman scored an incredible team goal last Saturday at Cardiff and is the current top scorer for Manchester United this season with nine goals. Martial was replaced by Mata in one of three changes made by Solskjaer. His absence is not expected to be lengthy, and the United boss said that he will be available to face Bournemouth on Sunday.

Ashley Young and Ander Herrera did not start, which provided the opportunity to Diogo Dalot to impress at right back, and Fred got much needed game time as he seeks to establish himself as a United first team player.

