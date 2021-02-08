Solskjaer is right, Manchester United are not title contenders after Everton draw

Manchester United’s hopes of winning the Premier League suffered yet another heavy blow following their 3-3 draw with Everton on Saturday. The Red Devils twice allowed a lead to slip, as they dropped points yet again.

First-half goals from Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes appeared to have put United on the path to a comfortable win, but things took a different turn in the second half.

Everton struck twice in three minutes to pull level following a shocking defensive display from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side. First, Dominic Calvert-Lewin easily strolled past Harry Maguire before David de Gea failed to deal with the striker’s cross, allowing Abdoulaye Doucoure to tap into an empty net.

James Rodrigues then took advantage of a mix-up in the Manchester United defense to make it 2-2.

Scott McTominay’s 70th-minute header appeared to have won the game for the Red Devils until Calvert-Lewin grabbed a late equalizer for Carlo Ancelotti’s side to deny the hosts three points.

Manchester United not title contenders

The club’s latest result is yet another piece of evidence that they do not have what it takes to be Premier League champions. While Manchester City are consistently winning, the Red Devils are currently dropping valuable points.

Solskjaer was visibly disappointed with the draw against Everton and begrudgingly admitted that Manchester United should not be mentioned among the title contenders.

“We are not talking about winning titles. We have come a long way, this team,” the Norwegian said, as quoted by Goal.

“We should not even be considered as title chasers. That is more talk that you (the media) are saying.

“We need to be better as a team and see where we end up. Going forward, we need to stop conceding easy goals.”

Manchester United currently sit in second position in the league table, but their form suggests they are top-four contenders at best.

Five points behind table-topping Manchester City

By failing to beat Everton, Manchester United have now fallen five points behind rivals Manchester City, who also have a game in hand.

United's chances of winning a first Premier League title in eight years looks all but over, especially with Pep Guardiola’s side currently looking unstoppable after adding Liverpool to their victims.

Manchester United were on an impressive run at the start of the year but they seem to have run out of steam. The Old Trafford outfit have now won just one of their last four league games, which is quite disappointing.

The game against Everton was supposed to be comfortable for United but they contrived to drop points. It was the same story against Sheffield United and such results do not make champions.