Solskjaer’s United suffer disruptions ahead of Everton clash

Manchester United endured a brief disruption to their preparations for Saturday night’s big Premier League clash with Everton at Old Trafford when fire engines were called to the team’s hotel in Salford just hours before kick-off.

Manchester United typically use the luxury hotel, located just across the River Irwell from Manchester city centre and a short drive to Old Trafford, as a base before home matches.

But when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his squad arrived on the team coach on Saturday lunchtime, fire engines were already on their way to the hotel.

According to some media reports, the United party pulled up shortly after 1pm, only for two fire engines to also arrive almost immediately afterwards.

Crews of firefighters are said to have jumped from the vehicles and rushed inside, only for it end up as a false alarm. The firefighters are reported to have then left with everything appearing to be fine and the Mirror suggests the problem may have been caused by a fire alarm being set off in the hotel’s kitchens.

After the issue was resolved, Solskjaer and the Manchester United squad were then able to go in and carry on their preparations for the crucial game without any further issues or setbacks.

Manchester United have seemingly recovered from their blip in form, beating Southampton 9-0 in a historic win on Tuesday night. The match falls on 6th February, on the Anniversary of the Munich air disaster; it is only the fourth time that United have played on the date since 1958, so that should provide an added incentive for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to get the win.