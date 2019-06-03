×
Solskjaer urged to build team around Paul Pogba, Manchester United interested in £60m French combative midfielder and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 3, 2019

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.10K   //    03 Jun 2019, 23:01 IST

Solskjaer is yet to complete his first signing for Manchester United
Solskjaer is yet to complete his first signing for Manchester United

Hello and welcome back to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 3rd June 2019. We are back with the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top five picks for today.

Also Read: Manchester United Transfer News: June 2, 2019

#5 PSG join race to sign Romelu Lukaku


PSG are also monitoring Lukaku
PSG are also monitoring Lukaku

We start today's segment with more news of Romelu Lukaku's imminent departure from Old Trafford. We revealed previously in this segment that the Belgian was no longer in Solskjaer's plans and United were open to selling their No. 9. Lukaku endured a disappointing end to the season, spending most of his time on the bench as a back up to Rashford. On the few occasions that he did get a chance, he failed to impress. Solskjaer seems to have made his mind up regarding Lukaku's future, as the Norwegian is in the market for a new attacker.

Inter Milan had surfaced as the Belgian's most probable destination and the appointment of Antonio Conte had further added fuel to those rumours. However, the Italian manager has denied that an agreement between the player and the club is in place, which has opened up the space for other clubs to get involved.

The Express reports that Paris Saint Germain have entered the race for the Belgian's signature. This is because they are resigned to losing their star striker Edinson Cavani this season. The Uruguayan is reportedly on his way to Atletico Madrid and PSG have found his replacement in Lukaku.

We reported earlier in this segment that United are aiming to recoup at least £80m of the £90m they paid to Everton for the Belgian's signature. And even though Inter Milan are genuinely interested in Lukaku, they are reluctant to pay such a huge sum for him. This is where PSG's interest will delight United. However, the Ligue 1 Champions are themselves looking to be within Financial Fair Play regulations and hoping that an agreement can be settled for less.

The Belgian himself prefers a move to Serie A, openly stating previously that he would one day like to play in Italy. Now it looks like Lukaku could play at a new club next season, but whether that will be in France or in Italy, only time will tell.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Romelu Lukaku Paul Pogba Ole Gunnar Solskjær EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News
