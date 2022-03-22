Somalia vs Eswatini prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Somalia and Eswatini will trade tackles in the first leg of their preliminary qualifier for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday.

The hosts have not been in action since suffering a 2-1 defeat to Oman in the final qualifying game of the FIFA Arab Cup in June 2021. Muhsen Al Ghassani and Salaah Al Yahyaei scored first-half goals to help the Reds qualify for the tournament.

Eswatini secured third place in the 2021 COSAFA Cup by defeating Mozambique on penalties in the third-place playoff game in July 2021.

The winner of the tie will qualify for the group stage to continue their quest to secure participation at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Somalia vs Eswatini Head-to-Head

Eswatini have managed three wins from their last six matches and were impressive in the COSAFA Cup. They only fell on penalties against Senegal in the semifinals, having initially led the African champions by two goals at halftime.

Somalia have just one win from their last seven matches, losing three and drawing three.

Somalia form guide: L-L-D-W-L

Eswatini form guide: W-L-D-W-L

Somalia vs Eswatini Team News

Somalia

There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

MyWorld @kingofSomaliaa "The Ocean Stars," who will play vs Eswatini tomorrow.



In Sha Allah a convincing win. Good luck to our team, #Somalia "The Ocean Stars," who will play vs Eswatinitomorrow.In Sha Allah a convincing win. Good luck to our team, #Somalia🇸🇴 "The Ocean Stars," who will play vs Eswatini 🇸🇿 tomorrow.In Sha Allah a convincing win. https://t.co/h4FuPrPYmh

Eswatini

There are also no known injury or suspension concerns for Eswatini to worry about.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Somalia vs Eswatini Predicted XI

Somalia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mustaf Yuusuf (GK); Saadaq Elmi, Ahmed Said, Abel Gigli, Maxamuud Cali; Liban Abdulaziz, Omar Hassan, Abdulsamed Abdullahi; Hussein Abdikarim, Cali Mexamed, Mohamed Abdulla

Eswatini Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mathabela Sandanezwe (GK); Sikhumbuzi Magagula, Sibenizo Mamba, Sihlangu Mkhwanazi, Linda Mkhonta; Sifiso Matse, Mzwandile Mabelesa; Sabelo Gamedze, Sandile Gamedze, John Paul Figareido; Sabelo Ndzinisa

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Somalia vs Eswatini Prediction

Neither of the two sides have ever participated in the Africa Cup of Nations, underlining their relatively low standing on the continent. In light of this, they will have to defy expectations to secure qualification to the tournament next year.

However, Eswatini are the better side and will fancy their chances of progressing to the group stage. Given the lack of attacking firepower available to both managers, a low-scoring game is expected.

We are backing Eswatini to secure a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Somalia 0-1 Eswatini

Edited by Peter P