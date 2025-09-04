Somalia vs Guinea Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th September 2025 

Somalia and Guinea face off at the Mandela National Stadium in neutral Uganda on Friday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

With just one point from six games, the Ocean Stars are currently at the bottom of Group G. They cannot qualify for the World Cup directly given the disparity between them and leaders Algeria (15 points), with only four more games remaining. But the East African side can still reach the second round if they win every single fixture hereon.

Their only point so far has come courtesy of a 0-0 draw against Guinea. Somalia have also netted just three gals during this run - one each against Algeria, Mozambique and Botswana - while conceding 11.

Guinea haven't covered themselves in glory either, sitting just above Somalia on the table with seven points - trailing the top two by five points. But there's a silver lining for them: the National Elephants can get there if they stitch a ruthless winning run in their home stretch.

So far, Guinea have won only twice: a 2-1 opening day win over Uganda and a shocking victory with the same scoreline against African giants Algeria on matchday three.

Somalia vs Guinea Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be just the second official clash between the two sides.

Somalia and Guinea drew 0-0 in their first game on March 2025

The National Elephants are winless in their last three official games, failing to score in each of them

Somalia are ranked 200th in the world; only 10 sides rank lower than them in the world

The Ocean Stars are one of the 11 sides who haven't won a single game in the qualifiers

Somalia vs Guinea Prediction

The National Elephants will be looking to capitalize on Somalia's never-ending struggles to gain all three points and keep their slim progression hopes alive. The West African side have some good attacking options and will be relying on them to edge out their beleaguered rivals.

Prediction: Somalia 0-2 Guinea

Somalia vs Guinea Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Guinea

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

