Somalia vs Mozambique Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th October 2025

Somalia play Mozambique on Tuesday in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, hoping to sign off with a victory. Ranked 201st in the world, the Ocean Stars have drawn once and lost eight times in their campaign from nine fixtures so far.

They sit rock-bottom in the Group G standings with just one point in the bag, gained courtesy of a 0-0 draw with Guinea in March.

In their four qualifiers since, Somalia have lost in every game, including a 3-0 thrashing by leaders Algeria earlier this week. Mohamed Amoura netted a goal on either side of a strike from Riyad Mahrez.

Mozambique have fared better in comparison, gaining 15 points ahead of their final qualifier, but it wasn't enough to keep them in the race. Guinea beat the side 2-1 on Friday as Abdoul Traore netted a brace.

A defeat for Uganda (18 points) coupled with a win for Mozambique would see them both finish level on points, but the former hold the head-to-head supreriority following a 4-0 drubbing in their second qualifying clash.

Ranked 97th in the world, the Mambas were leading the group after the opening five games as they'd won four times and collected 12 points from a possible 15. But a spectacular downturn in form since saw them drop out of contention altogether and they are now left to rue what could have been.

Somalia vs Mozambique Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The sides meet for just the second time in history. Mozambique beat Somalia 2-1 in their first qualifying fixture on 7 June 2024.

After winning four times from their first five qualifier games in the group, Mozambique won just once from the next four.

Somalia are one of the nine teams - besides Seychelles, Chad, Sao Tome, Congo, Eswatini, Djibouti and South Sudan - who are still winless in the qualifiers.

Somalia vs Mozambique Prediction

The Mambas are the stronger team on paper here and will be looking to capitalize on Somalia's lackluster defense to pick up their sixth and final victory of the campaign and close it out on a positive note.

Prediction: Somalia 0-2 Mozambique

Somalia vs Mozambique Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mozambique to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

