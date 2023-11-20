Somalia vs Uganda Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st November 2023

Somalia will entertain Uganda at Stade Municipal de Berkane in the CAF World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday.

Both teams sit at the bottom of Group G with zero points following their setbacks on matchday one. Somalia were defeated by Algeria 3-1 while Uganda were humbled by Guinea 2-1. The hosts will enter this meeting on the back of four straight defeats, with ten goals conceded against three scored.

The Ocean Stars have participated in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers since 2002. They are yet to qualify for the finals as well as the Africa Cup of Nations. Somalia have never got the better of Uganda, with their last encounter ending in a 2-0 win for the visitors. The hosts are expected to make the most of their home advantage but will that be enough?

Uganda come into the game on the back of three consecutive losses, conceding six goals while scoring just one. They could see this game as an opportunity to bounce back from their matchday one debacle. However, Uganda have struggled on their travels, losing their last three matches away from home.

The Cranes are in their 11th attempt since they first entered the qualifiers in 1978. They are yet to make it to the final tournament. Like in the previous edition, Uganda did not qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. They will play their next two World Cup qualifiers at home against Botswana and Algeria.

Somalia vs Uganda Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Somalia have lost each of their last five clashes with Uganda in all competitions.

Somalia have drawn once and lost four times in their last five matches at home.

Somalia have scored twice and conceded 17 times in their last five matches against Uganda.

Uganda have won once and lost four times in their last five matches on the road.

Somalia have lost each of their last five matches, while Uganda have won once and lost four times.

Form Guide: Somalia – L-L-L-L-L, Uganda – L-L-L-W-L

Somalia vs Uganda Prediction

Somalia may not be able to withstand Uganda once again. Worse, the game is taking play in Berkane in Morocco, where local support for the hosts is no guarantee.

Uganda boast a few attacking threats, Rogers Mato and Bayo Fahad ones to watch out for. The absence of home supporters plays into the visitors’ advantage.

We expect Uganda to prevail due to their discipline, fighting spirit and midfield creativity.

Prediction: Somalia 1-3 Uganda

Somalia vs Uganda Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Uganda

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Uganda to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Somalia to score - Yes