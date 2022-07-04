Some Manchester United teammates believe that a potential Cristiano Ronaldo exit could liberate them – Reports

According to The Athletic, some of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United teammates believe they will be liberated by his potential exit.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the club’s topscorer last season with 24 goals across competitions. However, some of his Manchester United teammates were reportedly irked with his move, right from the start.

The situation has grown so dire that some of the Portuguese’ Manchester United teammates feel they will be liberated by his exit. According to The Athletic sources, some of Ronaldo’s teammates believe they will be able to express themselves again, almost as if a weight would be lifted off their shoulders.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Man United are aware of his desire to leave the club - but insist on their position: not for sale, want to keep him. Confirmed. Cristiano Ronaldo to miss return to Manchester United training today “due to family reasons”, club have accepted this explanation.Man United are aware of his desire to leave the club - but insist on their position: not for sale, want to keep him. Confirmed. Cristiano Ronaldo to miss return to Manchester United training today “due to family reasons”, club have accepted this explanation. 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFCMan United are aware of his desire to leave the club - but insist on their position: not for sale, want to keep him. https://t.co/Tzj40IidtU

At the same time, Manchester United do not see any silver lining to the 5-time Ballon d’Or winner’s transfer request. They are adamant that the forward will stay and do not currently have any plans to replace his goal return for the upcoming season.

Manchester United are in a delicate position due to Cristiano Ronaldo saga

According to the Athletic, a centre-back and a central midfielder were the chief signings the club wanted to make this summer. The pursuit of Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona is taking rather long, while the center-back options are currently also unclear.

Signing a defensive midfielder is important for United as they have struggled in that position for a few seasons now. They have also parted ways with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic among others, meaning the Red Devils lack depth as well.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer request has now potentially made an already slow summer worse for United.

If the Portuguese leaves, Manchester United will only be left with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as the two forwards capable of playing upfront. Whether either of them can raise their game enough to replace Ronaldo’s goals will be interesting to see.

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst

manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… Ronaldo has played in the Champions League 19 seasons running and, for most of last season, #mufc didn't have a manager to get them in the top four. This is the end result: Ronaldo has played in the Champions League 19 seasons running and, for most of last season, #mufc didn't have a manager to get them in the top four. This is the end result:manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

As for Erik ten Hag, while he needs time at the club, the Dutchman also needs to be sufficiently backed in the transfer windows, something that has not happened until now.

