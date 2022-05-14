"Some players will go for sure"- Wolves boss Bruno Lage remains coy on the future of Arsenal and Manchester United target

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Bruno Lage believes Arsenal and Manchester United target Ruben Neves could leave the club this summer. The 25-year-old has been one of the most consistent midfielders in the Premier League over the years and is expected to make the move to one of England's top clubs in the near future.

Arsenal and Manchester United are rumored to be in the market for a top-quality midfielder. The Gunners could look to sign a ball-playing defensive midfielder to partner Thomas Partey at the center of the park next season. The Red Devils will look to sign an adequate replacement for Paul Pogba, who looks set to leave the club this summer as his contract expires at the end of the season.

Ruben Neves has made 140 league appearances for Wolves. His creativity, vision, tenacity, and eye for a goal make him the ideal transfer target for Arsenal and Manchester United.

He has enjoyed yet another impressive campaign at Molineaux, scoring four goals in providing two assists in 31 league games. Bruno Lage's has remained coy on the midfielder's future at the club.

"If he stays, I believe he will be the same professional and have the mindset to do another great season with Wolves. Some players will go for sure. It's not the right moment to talk about it, but we can feel it," said Lage as per Birmingham Live.

Arsenal are a club on the rise under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners finished eighth in the Premier League last season. They currently sit in fourth-place in the league table with just two games left to play, and are therefore in pole position to qualify for next season's Champions League. Arteta will be keen to bolster his squad to continue the progress they have made this season.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have endured a dismal campaign and are set to undergo a rebuild under new manager Erik ten Hag this summer. A move to Old Trafford could, however, prove to be enticing for Neves as he will be able to play alongside Portugal teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United and Arsenal could face stiff competition from Barcelona for Ruben Neves

Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

As per HITC Spanish giants Barcelona are also believed to be interested in signing Ruben Neves this summer. The Catalan giants are likely to attempt to sign a long-term replacement for veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets this summer.

The club lacks cover and competition for the 33-year-old, who has entered the latter stages of his career.

Reports suggest Ruben Neves prefers a move to Camp Nou as he is keen to be part of Xavi Hernandez's project. The Blaugranas were languishing in ninth place in La Liga when the former Spanish midfielder took over the reins midway through the first half of the season.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz (NEVES): Rúben Neves was one of the several players that were discussed in the meeting between Barcelona and Jorge Mendes last week.

They have climbed up to second place in the league table and are seemingly headed in the right direction under the Spanish tactician. The club are therefore likely to back him in the transfer market this summer. Barcelona could join Arsenal and Manchester United in the race to sign Neves.

