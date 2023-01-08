"Some sloppy moments" - Cody Gakpo reflects on his Liverpool debut in FA Cup clash against Wolves 

Cody Gakpo made his Liverpool debut during the club's FA Cup clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Saturday, January 7. The Dutchman, however, could not guide his team to a win as the club had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

He was on the pitch for 84 minutes and had a big hand in Mohamed Salah's goal. He got involved in the contest from the get-go, interchanging well with Andy Robertson and looking dangerous on the left wing. He was eager to get his Reds tenure underway and even saw an early shot comfortably saved by Wolves goalkeeper Matija Sarkic.

While the 23-year-old started the second half on a quiet note, he burst into life for Liverpool's second goal. His ball caught Toti Gomes aware and the Wolves defender strained to clear and missed, giving Salah the opportunity to find the back of the net.

After the match, Gakpo said that he was relatively happy with his debut. He told LFCTV:

“Really great atmosphere for my [first] home game. I think I showed some good moments and some sloppy moments. So I can still improve on that point, keep working hard and try to help the team as much as I can.”

Gakpo enjoyed Darwin Nunez's goal and said:

“Great cross and a great finish, I think with the left in the far corner. Really great goal.”

Manager Jurgen Klopp, however, was left unimpressed with how open his team was during the match. He said:

"It doesn’t matter how you play, you have to win challenges. There is no alternative. I can understand it looks open in moments but it’s just open because we think we win the challenges but don’t win it. That’s then really tricky to deal with in the end."

Liverpool break seven-game winning run against Wolves following FA Cup draw

Despite their dismal form, Liverpool headed into the FA Cup clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield with some confidence as they were on a seven-match win streak against the Midlands club across competitions.

While all seven wins were registered in the Premier League, Wolves had beaten the Reds in their last three cup ties — League Cup 1973, FA Cup 2017 and FA Cup 2019.

In fact, the last time the Reds defeated Wolves in a cup competition was on February 2, 1952, when Bob Paisley and Cyril Done scored for the Merseyside club in a 2-1 win.

