"Something special" - Fans say ex-Liverpool star has the 'best left foot in the east' over Lionel Messi after stunning brace against Inter Miami

Lionel Messi was once again missing from action as his Inter Miami side fell to a 4-1 defeat against Chicago Fire on Wednesday, October 4. Former Liverpool and Bayern Munich forward scored a brace in the encounter as fans on Twitter (now X) lavished praised on the 31-year-old.

Messi has transformed Inter Miami since his arrival, leading them to a Leagues Cup triumph and a long unbeaten run. However, since his absence due to injury, the Miami-based side have looked poor and are winless in their last four games.

Gérardo Martino's side were without Messi, Jordi Alba, and Leonardo Campana for the match against Chicago due to injury.

Chicago Fire took full advantage of Messi's absence, defeating Inter Miami comfortably and moving into one of the playoff places. Former Liverpool winger and Swiss international Xherdan Shaqiri contributed a brace for Chicago Fire as they strolled to a win at home.

Expand Tweet

MLS fans took to Twitter (now X) to react to the result of the match, and Shaqiri's performance.

A fan directed a subtle jibe at Lionel Messi by referring to Shaqiri as the player with the best left foot in the Eastern Conference.

Expand Tweet

Another fan praised Shaqiri for his two-goal showing in the game.

Expand Tweet

A fan took the chance to mock Inter Miami after they were met by a packed Soldier Field Stadium in Chicago.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from fans on social media:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Inter Miami desperate for Lionel Messi return as playoff dream fades away

Inter Miami are increasingly likely to miss out on a place in the playoffs after yet another damaging defeat. The absence of Lionel Messi was apparent as the side struggled in attack against a Chicago Fire side that had conceded 47 goals in 31 matches before this game.

Venezuelan striker Josef Martinez scored his side's only goal from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute. Maren Haile-Selassie (62', 65') and Xherdan Shaqiri (49', 73') both scored twice for Chicago Fire.

Messi is expected to make his return during Inter Miami's next match against Eastern Conference leaders FC Cincinnati this weekend. The 36-year-old will be keen to help his side win all three of their remaining regular season matches in order to stand a chance of reaching the playoffs.