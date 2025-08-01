Sonderjyske vs Nordsjaelland Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3rd 2025

Sonderjyke and Nordsjaelland will battle for three points in a Danish Superliga matchday three clash on Sunday (August 3rd). The game will be played at Haderslev Football Stadium.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 6-2 thrashing away to Midtjylland last weekend. They raced into an early lead in the ninth minute through Alexander Lyng. However, Franculino scored on either side of Adam Gabriel's 27th-minute strike to give the Bulls a 3-1 lead at the break. Valdemar Byskov and Mads Sorensen scored on either side of Franculino in the second half, while Magnus Jensen scored a late penalty for the visitors.
Nordsjaelland, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Brondby. Clemtin Bischoff's 16th-minute strike settled the contest.
The loss left the Farum outfit in seventh spot in the standings, having garnered three points from two games. Sonderjyske are 10th on one point.
Sonderjyske vs Nordsjaelland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Nordsjaelland have 23 wins from the last 45 head-to-head games. Sonderjyske were victorious 13 times while nine games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in February 2025 when Nordsjaelland claimed a 3-2 home win.
- Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Eight of Sonderjyske's last nine league games have witnessed goals at both ends.
- Nordsjaelland are unbeaten in the last seven head-to-head games, winning five games in this sequence.
Sonderjyske vs Nordsjaelland Prediction
Sonderjyske have made a two-game winless start to the season. They have also tended to struggle in this fixture over the last few years. Their games are often exciting and expansive, and another open-ended game could be on the cards here.
Nordsjaelland, for their part, started the campaign by coming from behind to claim maximum points against Fredericia. They followed that up with defeat last weekend and would have been disappointed to have lost to Brondby despite dominating proceedings and fashioning more chances than their visitors.
Nordsjaelland are the slight pre-game favorites and will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways. We expect the visitors to claim a narrow win in a high-scoring encounter.
Prediction: Sonderjyske 2-3 Nordsjaelland
Sonderjyske vs Nordsjaelland Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Nordsjaelland to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals