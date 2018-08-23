Sony Pictures Networks India partners with Facebook to telecast LaLiga in India

All 380 LaLiga games will be telecasted live exclusively on Facebook in a move that changes the face of football coverage.

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has partnered with Facebook to telecast the Spanish top division football league, LaLiga, on TV in India this season. With this deal, over 100 selected matches will be telecast on SPN’s sports channels, including the key clashes, El Clasico and Madrid Derby. All matches will still be available for free on Facebook.

The partnership builds on SPN’s association with LaLiga for the past four seasons in India as the league’s official broadcaster. Facebook won the media rights for LaLiga for the Indian subcontinent for three seasons starting from the 2018/19 season.

With broadcast still playing a key role in terms of viewership in India, the SPN and Facebook partnership will ensure extensive reach of LaLiga to fans across the country.

The 2018/19 season of LaLiga Santander will also be available on SPN’s OTT platform, SonyLIV.

Comments:

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer Distribution and Head - Sports, Sony Pictures Networks India:

“We have been committed to LaLiga for the past four years and we are excited to continue our partnership with one of the best football leagues in the world. This confirms our commitment to be the premier football destination for all viewers. TV is one of the strongest mediums in India and through this association, Indian audiences will continue to enjoy the LaLiga experience.”

Joyee Biswas, Head of APAC Sports Partnerships, Facebook:

“We’re excited to team with Sony Pictures Networks India to give fans in India even more ways to watch LaLiga this season. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to collaborating with broadcasters as we continue to explore a variety of different live sports business models.”