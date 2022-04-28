"Sort of striker I would be trying to get" - Ray Parlour explains why Arsenal should make a move for 26-year-old Premier League forward

Former England and Arsenal player Ray Parlour recommended Mikel Arteta to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Gunners need a seasoned striker after Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang left the English club to join Barcelona in the winter transfer window.

AFTV @AFTVMedia



Where would you rank him amongst the rumoured forwards? 🤔



Ray Parlour thinks Arsenal should be targeting Brentford striker Ivan Toney in the summer!

Signing new strikers has become Arteta's priority. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah's contract talks have stalled and they look probable to leave the Emirates Stadium at the end of the ongoing season. Their contracts are set to expire this summer and no further talks have materialized.

The Gunners are fighting against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United to secure the final UCL spot. They went two points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur after beating Manchester United 3-1 in their last home game on Saturday, April 23.

Despite recent favorable results for the Gunners, the team needs good strikers to maintain the progress they have made under Arteta. After failing to land Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina, the Gunners have been linked with Brentford's Ivan Toney in a report published by 90min.

Ray Parlour has backed Arteta's pursuit of the Brentford striker, saying that he is the kind of player who fits well with the current setup at the Emirates Stadium. The forward has 19 goal contributions in 33 appearances across all competitions for the Bees.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Parlour insisted on signing the 26-year-old English striker in the next transfer window.

He said:

“The strikers they’ll be looking at, they’ll also be looking at the other clubs interested in those strikers. You don’t want to be getting into bidding wars. How many clubs will be after Toney, if he’s available? That’s the sort of striker I would be trying to get at Arsenal.''

Lucas Podolski wants Arsenal to bid for Borussia Dortmund star Haaland in the next transfer window

Lucas Podolski has praised Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland for the quality he possesses and wants Mikel Arteta to sign him. The German international believes that Haaland's release clause with Borussia Dortmund can only be triggered by a few big clubs, including Arsenal.

Lukas Podolski: "[Erling] Haaland is an interesting player for everyone because I think he has a release clause and there are not a lot of clubs who can pay that. Of course, the English clubs have it and I'd be happy if he got an offer from Arsenal."

Speaking to FootballTransfers.com, the former Gunner said:

“Haaland is an interesting player for everyone because I think he has a release clause and there are not a lot of clubs who can pay that. Of course, the English clubs have it and I’d be happy if he got an offer from Arsenal.''

“I think, first of all, Arsenal need a No.9. We don’t have a proper No.9. Then, it would be great for the fans, for everyone at the club to make the next step for them. Let’s see what happen to him.”

