South Africa tourism mock Cristiano Ronaldo after hilarious gaffe at Al Nassr unveiling.

Cristiano Ronaldo was introduced as an Al Nassr player in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday and he made a gaffe by saying "it's not the end of my career coming to South Africa." The African country's tourism board took to Twitter to respond, telling the superstar, "You're very welcome in South Africa anytime".

Ronaldo's hilarious mistake at his Al Nassr unveiling was probably unintentional. Regardless, South Africa's tourism board has made it clear that the forward is welcome to visit at any time:

You're very welcome in South Africa anytime! 🏾



Moses Mabhida Patiently waiting for Ronaldo to arrive like...You're very welcome in South Africa anytime!

It is yet to be seen how Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr will play out on the field and how he will adapt to football in Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo has signed a contract with the club until June 2025 and is reportedly set to earn £177 million per year.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cristiano Ronaldo broke the Al Nassr team website 🤯 Cristiano Ronaldo broke the Al Nassr team website 🤯 https://t.co/whkXV6mOLg

Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr signifies the end of his career in Europe, at least temporarily. He left Manchester United in November after giving a controversial interview to TalkTV host Piers Morgan in which he criticized the club's owners and manager. His United contract was terminated due to a mutual agreement.

Cristiano Ronaldo discusses Al Nassr move

Ronaldo's massive salary at Al Nassr, which is significantly higher than his Manchester United pay, has caused speculation that he is only in Saudi Arabia for the money. However, Ronaldo has stated that he chose to join Al Nassr as a new challenge and to help develop the country's football and other aspects of the culture:

"For me this is a good chance with my knowledge and experience to grow very important clubs. I want to help many different points and the Al Nassr women's team. I want to change the perspective of many people."

He also mentioned that he could've signed with top European clubs and teams from other continents, but ultimately decided on Al Nassr:

"I am so proud at making this big decision in my life and my career. My work in Europe is done. I played for all the most important clubs. I had many opportunities in Europe. Many clubs in Brazil, Australia, in the US and even Portugal."

Cristiano Ronaldo will have to wait until 21 January to make his debut for his new team, due to a two-match ban he received from the English Football Association. Ronaldo was given the ban after he smashed an Everton fan's phone out of hand while leaving the pitch at Goodison Park.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer a Manchester United player, the ban will still apply in Saudi Arabia. This is in accordance with FIFA Regulations regarding players.

