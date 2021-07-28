South Africa U23 vs Mexico U23 prediction, preview, team news and more | Olympics 2021

South Africa U23 take on Mexico U23 in their final group fixture of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, knowing that only a victory can put them into the next round.

Amaglug-Glug are currently bottom of Group A without a single point, having lost both their games so far.

But they really pushed France in their last outing, netting thrice in a pulsating 4-3 defeat and they will be hoping to build on that result here.

El Tri need to equal or better France's result from the other match against Japan, as both sides are currently level on points but the former is ahead on goal difference.

A 4-1 thumping of Les Blues on the opening day was followed by a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Japan in the next match, but the pressure remains on the South Africans.

South Africa U23 vs Mexico U23 Head-To-Head

This will be the first meeting between the sides at the Olympics.

South Africa U23 Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L

Mexico U23 Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-L

South Africa U23 vs Mexico U23 Team News

South Africa U23

Head coach David Notoane is likely to field the same lineup that lost to France as the side showed frightening attacking intent, scoring thrice.

They need goals in the final group fixture to have any chance of progressing.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Mexico

El Tri will not have Johan Vasquez for their final group match as the centre-back is suspended.

Due to a lack of options, Vladimir Lorona, a right-back by trade, could come in to replace the UNAM player, as he's comfortable playing in that role too.

Injured: None

Suspended: Johan Vasquez

Unavailable: None

South Africa U23 vs Mexico U23 Predicted XI

South Africa U23 (5-4-1): Ronwen Williams; Kobamelo Kodisang, Repo Malepe, Luke Fleurs, Katlego Mohamme, Reeve Frosler; Luther Singh, Teboho Mokoena, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Thabo Cele; Evidence Makgopa.

Mexico U23 (4-3-3): Guillermo Ochoa; Erick Aguirre, Vladimir Lorona, Cesar Montes, Jorge Sanchez; Sebastian Cordova, Luis Romo, Carlos Rodriguez; Alexis Vega, Henry Martin, Diego Lainez.

South Africa U23 vs Mexico U23 Prediction

South Africa need three points to qualify. Anything less would spell the end of their Olympic sojourn.

By scoring three goals against France in the last match, Amaglug-Glug showed they certainly have the hunger, but Mexico have more experience and might come out on top.

Prediction: South Africa U23 1-2 Mexico U23

