South Africa vs Andorra Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2024 

South Africa and Andorra will square off in an international friendly at Stade 19 Mai 1956 on Thursday.

Bafana Bafana are coming into the game on the back of a penalty shootout victory over DR Congo in the third-place playoff at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. A goalless draw in regulation time prompted penalties, where Hugo Broos' side claimed a 6-5 win.

Andorra, meanwhile, have not been in action since falling to a 2-0 defeat at home to Israel in a Euro 2024 qualifier in November 2023. Joan Cervos' 29th-minute own goal broke the deadlock in the 29th minute while Gadi Kinda made sure of the victory in the 81st minute.

The Tricolors have two friendlies lined up in this window, with another friendly to come against Bolivia next week. South Africa have another friendly lined up against Algeria next week in the FIFA Series in preparation for their return to competitive action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in June.

South Africa vs Andorra Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Andorra are winless in their last 13 internationals, losing 11 games in this run, including the last five on the bounce.

Eight of South Africa's last nine games have produced less than three goals.

Andorra's last six games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Eight of South Africa's last nine games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

South Africa form guide: W-L-W-W-D Andorra form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Andorra form guide: Andorra are ranked 162nd in the world according to the latest FIFA World Rankings. South Africa climbed to 58th.

South Africa vs Andorra Prediction

South Africa had a terrific outing at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, getting to the semifinal for the first time in 24 years in an eventual third-placed finish. Furthermore, Bafana Bafana are unbeaten in their last 10 international friendlies (five wins).

Andorra have not won a game since September 2022 and their chances of ending that poor run here appear slim. They have also not found the back of the net in any of their last six internationals.

Confidence will be running high in the South African camp and we are backing them to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: South Africa 2-0 Andorra

South Africa vs Andorra Betting Tips

Tip 1 - South Africa to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals